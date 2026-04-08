PSL: Iftikhar's All-Round Heroics Seal Last-Ball Thriller For Peshawar Zalmi

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Iftikhar Ahmed produced a superb all-round performance to script a thriller four-wicket win for Peshawar Zalmi against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old off-spinner's brilliant four-wicket spell (4/21) helped Peshawar restrict Hyderabad to 145 all out at the National Stadium in Karachi.

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Chasing the modest total, Peshawar were in trouble, needing 14 runs in the final over with just four wickets in hand.

But Iftikhar (15 not out) turned out to be the hero again, this time with the bat, hitting a four and a six off young pacer Hunain Shah to drag his team over the line in the final ball of the match.

Opener Babar Azam top-scored with 43 off 37 balls for Peshawar, but Hyderabad kept taking wickets at regular intervals to set up a thrilling final over.

In the end, Iftikhar remained calm to clinch the deal for his team, which also earned him the man-of-the-match award.

The win keeps Peshawar's playoff hopes alive. With five points from three matches, they remain in fourth place.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, remain winless after four matches.

Brief scores:

Peshawar Zalmi beat Hyderabad Kingsmen by four wickets at National Stadium, Karachi

Hyderabad Kingsmen 145 all out, 18.2 overs (Kusal Perera 58, Marnus Labuschagne 27; Iftikhar Ahmed 4-21, Sufyan Moqim 4-32)

Peshawar Zalmi 146-6, 20 overs (Babar Azam 43, Kusal Mendis 27, Michael Bracewell 25, Iftikhar Ahmed 15 not out; Saim Ayub 2-19)

Player of the match: Iftikhar Ahmed (Peshawar Zalmi)

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