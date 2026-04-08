Suchitra Krishnamoorthy Opens Up On Losing Parents, Siblings In The Past Few Years: Nazar Lag Gayi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress turned author Suchitra Krishnamoorthy who recently lost her only brother, after losing her elder sister and parents in a span of few years, took to her social media account to express her state of mind.

The actress took to her social media account to share an old throwback picture of all her immediate family members posing together.

The picture seems to be from Suchitra Krishnamoorthy's childhood days.

“Nazar lag gayi. People were always applauding and commenting on our togetherness, our celebrations our family holidays...Yes like all families we had our quirks and dysfunction. Fights, differences the works. But we stayed together through it all. Always had each others back. We were once 6.

Now we are 2. C'est la vie. (sic)”

Suchitra seems to be going through a deeply difficult phase as her brother has passed away recently.

The actress,on Monday had taken to her social media account to share the unfortunate news and also express her grief.

She had written,“For

My Parents

Venkatanarasimha Krishnamoorthi

Dr Sulochana Krishnamoorthi

My Sister

Sujata Kumar

&

My Brother

Dr Sudhakar Krishnamurti

Forever in their guiding light...”

In the caption, she had written,“Updated the dedication page today.

Never thought I'd have to do it this soon”

Suchitra Krishnamoorthy in many of her old interviews, always spoke fondly of her brother.

Reportedly, he lived in Hyderabad with his family and would frequently travel to Mumbai to support his sister.

The actress, over the years, already has faced immense personal loss.

Her sister and actress, Sujata Kumar, passed away in 2018 after battling cancer.

Sujata was known for her role in English Vinglish, where she played the elder sister of Sridevi's character.

Suchitra also lost her mother a few years ago.

–IANS

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