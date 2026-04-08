Egypt Reaffirms Support For Kuwait, Urges Regional De-Escalation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has voiced full support for Kuwait amid ongoing regional tensions, calling for de-escalation and renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider conflict.

In a statement on Wednesday, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty delivered a message from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to Kuwait's emir during a meeting with Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. The message reaffirmed Cairo's solidarity with Kuwait following recent“attacks” targeting the country.

Abdelatty stressed Egypt's categorical rejection of any violations of Kuwait's sovereignty, underscoring that Gulf security is integral to Egypt's national security. He condemned the storming of Kuwait's consulate in Iraq's Basra, describing it as a flagrant breach of international law and diplomatic norms.

The two sides discussed regional developments, with Abdelatty emphasizing the need for closer coordination to contain tensions and prevent further instability. He welcomed the recently announced two-week ceasefire, calling it a positive step that should pave the way for negotiations and political solutions.

The minister also highlighted the importance of launching dialogue on post-war security arrangements to reinforce Arab collective security and safeguard regional stability.

For his part, Kuwait's crown prince praised Egypt's supportive stance and its role in promoting regional security, expressing Kuwait's commitment to continued coordination with Cairo. Both sides agreed to maintain close consultation and strengthen cooperation to help contain tensions and support stability across the region.