Indorama To Invest $525M In Egypt Fertiliser Plant Targeting 80% Exports

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Indorama Egypt Fertilisers has signed a contract to establish a new phosphate fertiliser plant in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) with a first-phase investment of $525m, targeting 80% of its production for export.

The agreement, witnessed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital on Wednesday, involves the construction of an integrated industrial complex in the Sokhna Industrial Area. The project is expected to create 3,000 jobs, including 2,500 direct positions during the operation phase and 500 during construction.

The facility will be built on an area of 522,000 square metres and aims for an annual production capacity of 600,000 tonnes in its first phase. The production line will include phosphatic fertilisers and related products such as rock phosphate, ammonia, sulphur, potash (potassium chloride), and urea. It will also produce specialised chemicals, including zinc sulphate, boric acid/sodium borate, and sodium molybdate, to support agricultural and industrial supply chains.

The contract was signed by Mostafa Sheikoun, SCZONE Vice Chairperson for Investment and Promotion, and Mukul Agrawal, Chief Executive of Indorama. The ceremony was attended by Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Karim Badawi and SCZONE Chairperson Walid Gamal El-Din.

Gamal El-Din said the project reflects the SCZONE's success in attracting“specialised industrial investments with high capital and technological intensity.” He added that the integrated production activities, ranging from intermediate materials to final products, would deepen local manufacturing and enhance value chains for chemical industries dependent on mining raw materials.