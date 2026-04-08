Polling Begins Smoothly In Puducherry For 30 Seats

MENAFN - IANS) Puducherry, April 9 (IANS) Polling commenced smoothly across the Union Territory of Puducherry on Thursday morning, with voters turning out steadily at booths to elect representatives to the 30-member Assembly.

Election officials reported a calm and orderly start, with no major disruptions in the early hours.

Voting began at 7 a.m. across 1,099 polling stations and will continue until 6 p.m. Authorities expressed confidence that the process would remain peaceful and well-managed throughout the day, with elaborate arrangements in place to facilitate voters.

The election assumes significance as the Union Territory is currently governed by a coalition led by the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), headed by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, with support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A keen contest is expected, with all major political formations vying for control. Chief Electoral Officer P. Jawahar said the administration had made comprehensive preparations to ensure a free and fair poll.

A total of 4,836 polling personnel have been deployed, supported by 2,791 police personnel and 30 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to maintain law and order.

Security arrangements have been intensified, particularly in sensitive areas. As many as 209 polling stations have been identified as vulnerable and five as critical. These locations are under strict surveillance, with micro-observers and CAPF personnel deployed to monitor proceedings closely.

Officials also highlighted extensive measures taken to enhance voter convenience.

Around 2,000 student volunteers have been stationed at polling booths to assist senior citizens and persons with disabilities, ensuring inclusive participation in the democratic process.

In the run-up to polling, enforcement teams maintained strict vigilance under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Authorities seized suspected inducements worth approximately Rs 8.4 crore during the campaign period. This included gold and other precious metals valued at Rs 6.7 crore, Rs 77 lakh in cash, and liquor worth Rs 68 lakh, indicating robust monitoring mechanisms.

Despite the end of campaigning on Tuesday evening, surveillance teams continued their operations to prevent any violations.

Election officials stated that all necessary arrangements had been put in place to ensure that voters could exercise their franchise without difficulty.

With a voter turnout of over 82 per cent recorded in the 2021 Assembly elections, officials expressed optimism that participation could exceed previous levels, reflecting strong public engagement in the electoral process.