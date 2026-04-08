US-Iran Ceasefire: All Parties Claim Victory, But No Clear Winner

Former Diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar said that "whenever there's a tentative agreement", all parties claim victory, which he said has happened in the US-Iran temporary ceasefire, while seeing no clear winner of the war.

Speaking with ANI, Ashok Sajjanhar said, "Whenever there is a tentative agreement, all the parties claim that they have won. Iran will claim that it has won. The United States has to claim that it has won, and Israel will claim it has won."

"All the parties who have been involved will definitely state that they have won. But I think it is for the international community, for the observers, for the analysts, for the commentators to see, actually, what the state of play is. As far as wars are concerned, there are no winners," he added.

Nepal Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement

Meanwhile, Nepal has welcomed a two-week ceasefire agreement, stating that it marks a constructive step towards de-escalation of tensions in West Asia and providing an opportunity for dialogue, diplomacy and peaceful resolution of differences.

"Nepal views this development as a positive step towards the promotion of peace and stability in the region while reiterating its consistent position in favour of the peaceful settlement of disputes. The Government also expresses its concern over the humanitarian consequences of the conflict and underscores the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of civilians," Nepal Government said in a statement.

Agreement Under Strain Amid Accusations

Meanwhile, Israel's continued operation in Lebanon has threatened the temporary ceasefire, with Iran accusing the US-Israel side of violating the agreement, and Tehran also threatened to leave the negotiations talks set to take place in Islamabad this weekend.

Iran Alleges Violations

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who will lead Tehran's delegation for talks in Islamabad, has accused the Israeli side of violating the three key clauses of the 10-point proposal on which the temporary ceasefire was agreed to kickstart further negotiations. The three clauses that Ghalibaf accused the US-Iran of breaching include violation of the ceasefire in Lebanon, violation of Iranian airspace and denial of Iran's right to enrich uranium.

Israel's Stance on Lebanon

On the other hand, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that the ceasefire in Lebanon was not included in the temporary ceasefire agreement. "I insisted that the temporary ceasefire with Iran not include Hezbollah. And we continue to strike them forcefully. Today, we dealt Hezbollah the greatest blow it has suffered since the pagers. We attacked 100 targets in 10 minutes, in places that Hezbollah was certain were immune," Netanyahu said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)