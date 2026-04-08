MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) MultiSensor AI Announces Additional Details Regarding Reverse Stock Split

April 08, 2026 4:05 PM EDT | Source: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSAI) ("MultiSensor AI," "MSAI" or the "Company") today announced that, in connection with its previously announced 1-for-40 reverse stock split (the "Reverse Stock Split") of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), to become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on April 13, 2026, it does not intend to round up fractional shares at the beneficial level. To prevent potential arbitrage opportunities and market abuse, the Company will instead round any such fractional shares up at the record holder level with the Company's transfer agent.

The Company's Common Stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis under the existing trading symbol "MSAI" as of the beginning of trading on April 13, 2026. The new CUSIP number for the Company's Common Stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 456948 207.

About MultiSensor AI

MSAI delivers condition monitoring and continuous early threat detection through a multi-sensor condition intelligence platform for high-throughput, automation-rich, and power-dense industrial facilities. Through a unified edge-to-cloud architecture, MSAI Connect provides a multi-sensor condition intelligence layer that bridges critical visibility gaps, strengthens system reliability, and improves asset performance. By integrating thermal, visual, vibration, and environmental sensing into a single platform, MSAI detects early signs of mechanical and electrical degradation - enabling organizations to proactively protect uptime, enhance safety, and extend critical asset lifespan.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, expectations and objectives with respect to the results and timing of the Reverse Stock Split, the trading of the Company's Common Stock on a split-adjusted basis and the effect the Reverse Stock Split will have on the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing standards. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "would" or their negatives or variations of these words, or similar expressions. All statements contained in this press release that do not strictly relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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Source: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.







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Source: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.