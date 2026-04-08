The New York Times Identifies Bitcoin Inventor 'Satoshi'

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) The New York Times (NYSE: $NYT) claims that it has identified the person who goes by the pseudonym "Satoshi Nakamato" and is the inventor of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC).

According to The New York Times, Bitcoin's inventor is Adam Back, a British cryptographer and a major player in the cryptocurrency movement.

The Times said it concluded that Adam Back is Satoshi after analyzing old emails and posts, as well as his penchant for incorrect hyphen usage and the British spelling of words.

Adam Back has repeatedly denied that he is Satoshi and was quick to respond to The New York Times story on social media.

On X, Back wrote: "I'm not Satoshi, but I was early in laser focus on the positive societal implications of cryptography, online privacy and electronic cash…"

Whoever Satoshi is, The Times says that the person is one of the wealthiest people on Earth. According to crypto exchange Arkham, Satoshi's Bitcoin holdings are worth $73 billion U.S.

In a past podcast, Back stated that he was "one of the earliest people in Bitcoin" and acknowledged that he corresponded by email with Satoshi, but denied knowing who Satoshi is.

NYT stock has risen 89% in the last 12 months to trade at $85.86 U.S. per share.