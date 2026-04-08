High-Precision Glass Substrates For Semiconductor Chip Packaging: Advanced Carrier Boards From Fuxin Glass

MENAFN - GetNews) In today's semiconductor industry, advanced packaging technologies like fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP), 2. 5D/3D integration, and system-in-package (SiP) demand materials that deliver unmatched flatness, thermal stability, and dimensional precision. Glass substrates for semiconductor chip packaging have emerged as the preferred solution over traditional silicon or organic carriers. At Fuxin Glass, we specialize in produce high-performance glass carrier boards that meet the stringent requirements of global chip manufacturers.

Whether you're searching for“semiconductor glass substrates,”“chip packaging glass carriers,” or“custom glass interposers,” this guide explores why our solutions stand out - and how they can accelerate your next-generation designs.

Why Glass Carrier Boards Are Essential in Modern Semiconductor Packaging

Glass substrates offer several critical advantages in advanced packaging:

Excellent coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) matching with siliconSuperior surface flatness and low warpageHigh optical transparency for laser debonding processesOutstanding chemical and thermal stabilityScalable panel sizes for higher throughput and lower cost

These properties make glass the ideal temporary or permanent carrier for thinning, redistribution layer (RDL) formation, and chip attachment in high-density interconnect applications.

Product Specifications: Engineered for Every Application

Fuxin Glass produces semiconductor chip packaging glass substrates in a wide range of dimensions to support both R&D and high-volume production:



Size range: 50 mm × 50 mm to 600 mm × 800 mm Thickness range: 0. 2 mm to 5 mm

All panels are available with custom tolerances, surface finishes, and through-glass vias (TGVs) upon request. This flexibility allows our clients to optimize panel utilization and reduce material waste in next-gen packaging lines.







Premium Glass Materials: Schott and Corning Excellence

We source only the highest-grade materials to ensure reliability and performance:



Schott AF 32® eco – Ultra-thin alkali-free aluminoborosilicate glass known for its exceptional flatness, low CTE (~3. 2 ppm/K), and high chemical durability. Ideal for fine-pitch applications and temporary bonding.

Schott BOROFLOAT® 33 – Premium borosilicate float glass offering outstanding thermal shock resistance, optical clarity, and mechanical strength. Perfect for applications requiring high-temperature processing. Corning EXG glass – Engineered for superior surface quality and dimensional stability, widely used in display and semiconductor industries for its alkali-free composition and low autofluorescence.

Each material is carefully selected and processed to meet the exacting standards of leading foundries and OSAT providers worldwide.







State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Process

Our end-to-end production ensures every glass carrier board meets semiconductor-grade quality:



Glass Substrate Cutting – Precision laser or mechanical cutting to exact customer dimensions with minimal edge defects.

CNC Edge Grinding & Drilling – High-speed CNC machining delivers ultra-smooth edges and accurate through-holes or blind vias with tight tolerances. Ultrasonic Cleaning – Multi-stage ultrasonic baths remove microscopic particles and residues, achieving particle-free surfaces suitable for cleanroom environments.







Additional value-added processes such as laser via formation, metallization prep, and custom coatings are available to support your full packaging workflow.

Applications Across the Semiconductor Ecosystem

Our glass substrates are trusted in:



Fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP)

2.5D and 3D IC integration

Chip-on-glass (COG) and glass interposer technologies

MEMS and sensor packaging High-frequency RF and power electronics

From mobile processors to automotive radar chips and AI accelerators, Fuxin Glass carrier boards deliver the reliability required for mission-critical applications.

Partner with Fuxin Glass for Your Next Project

As a specialized manufacturer based in Dongguan city, Fuxin Glass combines European glass expertise with agile Asian manufacturing to deliver fast turnaround and competitive pricing. Ready to elevate your semiconductor packaging performance?

Contact our engineering team today to discuss custom glass substrates tailored to your exact specifications - from prototype to mass production.