Russian Drone Attack Sparks Fires In Dnipro, One Injured
"The enemy is attacking Dnipro. Several fires have occurred," he wrote.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that groups of Russian drones were heading toward Dnipro from the southeast.Read also: Civilian injured, and 30 cars catch fire due to Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region
Hanzha later specified that one person had been injured in the strike.
"A 70-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition. A private house caught fire," the regional governor said.
As reported, Russian forces launched more than 70 attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region on May 16, killing one person and injuring nine others, including two children.
Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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