Final Round Of Cabinet Negotiations Underway In Kerala Before UDF Govt Takes Oath Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 (IANS) With the swearing-in ceremony of the new government led by Chief Minister-designate V.D. Satheesan scheduled for Monday, the final round of discussions over cabinet formation is set to conclude on Sunday.

The final list of ministers is expected to be submitted to the Governor around 2 p.m., while intensive consultations among alliance partners and leadership have been continuing since morning.

Congress representative and Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi confirmed that discussions are progressing and that a final decision on the composition of the ministry is expected later in the day.

The new administration will assume office with a 21-member cabinet, including the Chief Minister.

Political sources indicate that the Congress is likely to secure 11 ministerial positions, including the Chief Minister's post.

While broad agreement has reportedly been reached on several Congress nominees, discussions with alliance partners regarding their ministerial representation are still underway. Among the names understood to be almost finalised from the Congress camp are senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, who is expected to take charge of the Home portfolio, along with Sunny Joseph, K. Muraleedharan, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, A.P. Anil Kumar, P.C. Vishnunath, M. Liju, Chandy Oommen and Bindu Krishna.

Sources suggest discussions are continuing regarding a few remaining positions. It is also learnt that Satheesan himself is expected to retain the crucial Finance portfolio.

The allocation of portfolios, however, is expected to be finalised only after the cabinet list receives formal approval.

Meanwhile, coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is likely to receive five ministerial positions in the new government. Among the names receiving priority consideration are P.K. Kunhalikutty, K.M. Shaji, N. Shamsuddeen and Parakkal Abdulla. However, reports suggest internal differences have surfaced over the possible inclusion of P.K. Basheer, with a section of the party expressing reservations over his elevation.

The final cabinet composition is expected to provide a clearer picture of the power-sharing arrangement within the newly elected UDF government ahead of Monday's swearing-in ceremony.