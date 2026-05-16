Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Likely Across Bengal Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal is witnessing rising daytime temperatures followed by evening thunderstorms and scattered rainfall. The IMD has forecast light rain, lightning and gusty winds across several districts on Sunday

According to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata is expected to experience partly cloudy skies over the next 24 hours. Some areas of the city may receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning later in the day.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 27 degrees Celsius.

During the last 24 hours, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius, which is one degree below normal. The minimum temperature stood at 28.4 degrees Celsius, around 1.7 degrees above normal. No rainfall was recorded in the city between Saturday morning and Sunday morning.

The weather department has predicted scattered rain and thunderstorms across all districts of South Bengal over the next few hours. Along with rainfall, several districts are also likely to witness strong gusty winds.

Districts including Purulia, Jhargram, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia and North 24 Parganas may experience thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph.

Other districts in South Bengal are also likely to receive isolated rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

North Bengal is expected to witness more intense weather activity over the next few days. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms across Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in parts of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, where rainfall between 7 and 20 cm is possible. Meanwhile, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar may also receive heavy showers ranging from 7 to 11 cm in isolated places.

The weather office has further warned that all districts of North Bengal could witness thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.

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