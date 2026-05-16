Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts 43°C In Delhi Amid Rising Heat And Dusty Winds

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi began Sunday on a relatively comfortable note with temperatures around 27°C, but the respite is unlikely to last. IMD has warned of soaring temperatures, gusty winds, and possible thunderstorms in the coming days

The national capital witnessed a noticeable rise in temperature on Saturday as clear skies and intense sunlight pushed daytime heat levels higher. Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40°C, slightly above the seasonal average and one degree higher than the previous day.

Several other parts of the city reported even hotter conditions. Palam touched 40.7°C, while Lodhi Road crossed 41°C. The Ridge area emerged as the hottest spot in Delhi with the mercury climbing to 42.4°C. Despite the daytime heat, mornings remained comparatively cooler, with minimum temperatures staying below normal levels.

According to weather officials, the absence of cloud cover allowed stronger solar radiation to heat the surface rapidly, leading to a sharp rise in daytime temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that Delhi's maximum temperature could remain between 41°C and 43°C over the next few days. Night temperatures are also expected to stay high, ranging between 24°C and 26°C.

While scorching heat is likely to dominate the week, the IMD has also predicted thunderstorm activity and gusty winds on Sunday afternoon or evening. Wind speeds may range between 20 and 30 kmph and could occasionally touch 40 kmph.

Strong surface winds are expected to continue into Monday as well, which may offer brief relief from the intense heat but could also lead to dusty conditions in several parts of the city.

Delhi's air quality remained in the“moderate” category on Saturday, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 176, slightly higher than Friday's reading of 152.

As per CPCB standards, AQI levels between 101 and 200 fall under the moderate category, indicating acceptable air quality for most people, although sensitive groups may still experience discomfort.

However, pollution levels may worsen in the coming days. The Air Quality Early Warning System has predicted that Delhi's AQI could slip into the“poor” category by Monday due to rising temperatures, stagnant conditions, and dust accumulation.

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