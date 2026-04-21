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Edelman Australia CEO Tom Robinson Steps Down
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SYDNEY - Edelman Australia's chief executive officer, Tom Robinson, has made the decision to step down from the role as of 15 May, the agency confirmed to PRovoke Media. Robinson has been with the agency as CEO for almost four years after joining in 2022.
In the interim, Caroline Lovejoy and Jo Osorio will step into the role of joint market leads as the firm progresses its search for a new leader, Edelman said.
"We would like to thank Tom for his contributions to the firm, and wish him well for the future," said Rakesh Thukral, APAC CEO of Edelman. "We remain focused on delivering for our clients and our people," he added.
Robinson has almost 20 years of global experience, helping brands navigate change and earn trust in fast-moving markets. Before he joined Edelman, Robinson was with MediaCom Australia for almost 11 years. He joined as its SEO manager in 2011 and quickly climbed the ranks to become managing partner of creative systems in 2020. In this role, he was responsible for people, commercial and client growth, product strategy and innovation. He worked with key clients such as Dell, Mars, KFC, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., Hasbro and eBay in his role.
The news comes shortly after the launch of Edelman's iconic Trust Barometer report for 2026. The report this year found that global society is retreating into what the firm describes as a new and destabilising phase of the trust crisis: insularity, marked by narrowing worldviews, declining openness to difference and a growing reluctance to engage in dialogue or compromise.
Speaking at the launch of the report during the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, Edelman CEO Richard Edelman said people were increasingly“choosing a closed ecosystem of trust that mandates a limited worldview, a narrowing of opinion, intellectual stasis and cultural rigidity."
“Distrust is the default instinct,” Edelman said.“Insular respondents say they would have profoundly lower trust in institutions if they were led by anyone different from them.”
In the interim, Caroline Lovejoy and Jo Osorio will step into the role of joint market leads as the firm progresses its search for a new leader, Edelman said.
"We would like to thank Tom for his contributions to the firm, and wish him well for the future," said Rakesh Thukral, APAC CEO of Edelman. "We remain focused on delivering for our clients and our people," he added.
Robinson has almost 20 years of global experience, helping brands navigate change and earn trust in fast-moving markets. Before he joined Edelman, Robinson was with MediaCom Australia for almost 11 years. He joined as its SEO manager in 2011 and quickly climbed the ranks to become managing partner of creative systems in 2020. In this role, he was responsible for people, commercial and client growth, product strategy and innovation. He worked with key clients such as Dell, Mars, KFC, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., Hasbro and eBay in his role.
The news comes shortly after the launch of Edelman's iconic Trust Barometer report for 2026. The report this year found that global society is retreating into what the firm describes as a new and destabilising phase of the trust crisis: insularity, marked by narrowing worldviews, declining openness to difference and a growing reluctance to engage in dialogue or compromise.
Speaking at the launch of the report during the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, Edelman CEO Richard Edelman said people were increasingly“choosing a closed ecosystem of trust that mandates a limited worldview, a narrowing of opinion, intellectual stasis and cultural rigidity."
“Distrust is the default instinct,” Edelman said.“Insular respondents say they would have profoundly lower trust in institutions if they were led by anyone different from them.”
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