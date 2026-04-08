Compound Management Market Size To Reach USD 1.08 Billion By 2031 Driven By Automation

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Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the compound management market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

According to Mordor Intelligence, the compound management market size is expected to grow from USD 0.54 billion in 2026 to USD 1.08 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.87% during the forecast period. This reflects strong compound management market growth supported by increasing outsourcing, adoption of automated systems, and growing demand for organized sample storage.

The compound management industry plays a central role in handling chemical libraries, biosamples, and reagents used in research workflows. As drug discovery pipelines expand, companies are looking for reliable systems that can manage large volumes of samples with accuracy and traceability. This shift is shaping the compound management market forecast, with organizations investing in integrated solutions that combine storage, tracking, and data management.

Key Trends Shaping the Compound Management Market

Growing Adoption of Automated Storage and Handling Systems

Automation is becoming a core part of compound management market trends. Companies are shifting from manual handling to robotic systems that improve accuracy and reduce contamination risks. Automated storage units, including robotic freezers, help maintain sample integrity while enabling efficient retrieval. This trend is supporting compound management market growth by reducing operational errors and improving productivity.

Integration of AI and Data-Driven Screening

The use of AI-enabled high-content screening is gaining traction in the compound management industry. Organizations are integrating imaging analytics with storage systems to better understand compound behavior. This approach supports faster decision-making and improves research outcomes, contributing to the compound management market forecast.

Rising Demand for Outsourced Services

Outsourcing is another important factor influencing compound management market size. Many pharmaceutical companies prefer external service providers for sample storage and management to reduce infrastructure costs. Service providers offering flexible storage models and advanced tracking systems are gaining a larger compound management market share.

Compliance and Regulatory Pressure

Regulatory requirements are becoming stricter, particularly in areas such as temperature monitoring and data traceability. This is encouraging companies to adopt systems that meet audit standards. Compliance is now a key buying factor in the compound management industry, influencing purchasing decisions and long-term contracts.

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Compound Management Market Segmentation

By Type

Products

Services

By Sample Type

Chemical compounds

Biosamples

By Application

Drug discovery

Gene synthesis

Biobanking

Other applications

By End User

Pharmaceutical companies

Biopharmaceutical companies

Contract research organisations

Academic and government institutes

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Competitive Landscape and Key Players in the Compound Management Market

The compound management market is moderately concentrated, with a mix of established companies and emerging players competing across different segments. Large organizations hold a notable compound management market share due to their extensive product portfolios and global presence, while smaller firms focus on niche innovations.

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Azenta Life Sciences

Danaher (Beckman Coulter Life Sciences)

Hamilton Company

Tecan Trading AG

Conclusion

The compound management market is expected to continue its upward trajectory as pharmaceutical and biotech companies prioritize efficiency, compliance, and sustainability. The increasing complexity of research workflows is driving demand for advanced storage and management systems, supporting long-term compound management market growth.

Automation, AI integration, and outsourcing will remain central to compound management market trends. Companies that offer flexible, scalable, and compliant solutions are likely to strengthen their compound management market share. At the same time, sustainability initiatives will influence purchasing decisions, encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient systems.

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About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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