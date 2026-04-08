Compound Management Market Size To Reach USD 1.08 Billion By 2031 Driven By Automation
Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the compound management market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
Introduction
According to Mordor Intelligence, the compound management market size is expected to grow from USD 0.54 billion in 2026 to USD 1.08 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.87% during the forecast period. This reflects strong compound management market growth supported by increasing outsourcing, adoption of automated systems, and growing demand for organized sample storage.
The compound management industry plays a central role in handling chemical libraries, biosamples, and reagents used in research workflows. As drug discovery pipelines expand, companies are looking for reliable systems that can manage large volumes of samples with accuracy and traceability. This shift is shaping the compound management market forecast, with organizations investing in integrated solutions that combine storage, tracking, and data management.
Key Trends Shaping the Compound Management Market
Growing Adoption of Automated Storage and Handling Systems
Automation is becoming a core part of compound management market trends. Companies are shifting from manual handling to robotic systems that improve accuracy and reduce contamination risks. Automated storage units, including robotic freezers, help maintain sample integrity while enabling efficient retrieval. This trend is supporting compound management market growth by reducing operational errors and improving productivity.
Integration of AI and Data-Driven Screening
The use of AI-enabled high-content screening is gaining traction in the compound management industry. Organizations are integrating imaging analytics with storage systems to better understand compound behavior. This approach supports faster decision-making and improves research outcomes, contributing to the compound management market forecast.
Rising Demand for Outsourced Services
Outsourcing is another important factor influencing compound management market size. Many pharmaceutical companies prefer external service providers for sample storage and management to reduce infrastructure costs. Service providers offering flexible storage models and advanced tracking systems are gaining a larger compound management market share.
Compliance and Regulatory Pressure
Regulatory requirements are becoming stricter, particularly in areas such as temperature monitoring and data traceability. This is encouraging companies to adopt systems that meet audit standards. Compliance is now a key buying factor in the compound management industry, influencing purchasing decisions and long-term contracts.
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Compound Management Market Segmentation
By Type
Products
Services
By Sample Type
Chemical compounds
Biosamples
By Application
Drug discovery
Gene synthesis
Biobanking
Other applications
By End User
Pharmaceutical companies
Biopharmaceutical companies
Contract research organisations
Academic and government institutes
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
Competitive Landscape and Key Players in the Compound Management Market
The compound management market is moderately concentrated, with a mix of established companies and emerging players competing across different segments. Large organizations hold a notable compound management market share due to their extensive product portfolios and global presence, while smaller firms focus on niche innovations.
Key Players
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Azenta Life Sciences
Danaher (Beckman Coulter Life Sciences)
Hamilton Company
Tecan Trading AG
Conclusion
The compound management market is expected to continue its upward trajectory as pharmaceutical and biotech companies prioritize efficiency, compliance, and sustainability. The increasing complexity of research workflows is driving demand for advanced storage and management systems, supporting long-term compound management market growth.
Automation, AI integration, and outsourcing will remain central to compound management market trends. Companies that offer flexible, scalable, and compliant solutions are likely to strengthen their compound management market share. At the same time, sustainability initiatives will influence purchasing decisions, encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient systems.
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