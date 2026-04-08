UAE Strongly Condemns Storming, Vandalism Of Kuwait's Consulate In Basra
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the UAE's categorical rejection of such destructive practices, emphasising the necessity of protecting diplomatic premises, missions, and their personnel in accordance with international law and norms, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic premises and the protection of diplomatic staff.Recommended For You UAE engages 19 drones, 14 missiles on April 6; 221 injured since February 28 'Not discipline': Dubai Police advise parents against beating children
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The UAE called on the government of Iraq to uphold its necessary and legal obligations to protect the premises of the consulate and its personnel, investigate the circumstances surrounding these attacks, prevent their recurrence, and take all necessary legal measures to hold the perpetrators accountable.ALSO READ
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