BTS Is Coming To UAE Cinemas, Here's How Fans Can Watch The 'Arirang' Tour Live
The screenings are scheduled for April 11 and April 18, bringing two full-length performances directly from Goyang, South Korea, and Japan to select cinemas across the UAE and the wider region.When and where to watch
- April 11 (1:45pm GST): Arirang in Goyang
April 18 (1:45pm GST): Arirang in Japan
The live viewings will be available across VOX Cinemas locations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar.A comeback on the big screen
The screenings mark BTS' first tour as a group since their 2021–2022 'Permission to Dance on Stage' shows, making it a major moment for fans who have been waiting for a full-group return.Audiences can expect:
- A 360-degree, in-the-round stage design
Performances from all seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung KookTracks from their fifth full-length album
Instead of watching clips online, fans will get a cinema-scale experience, designed to feel closer to a live concert.Tickets and demand
Tickets are already available via the VOX Cinemas website and app, with demand expected to be high given BTS' history of sold-out screenings in the region.
VOX has previously hosted successful live viewings and concert films, including BTS' Love Yourself in Seoul and Permission to Dance on Stage, alongside shows from individual members.The bigger picture
Beyond movies, cinemas in the region are increasingly becoming venues for live events, concerts, and alternative content, catering to audiences looking for shared, immersive experiences.
For BTS fans in the UAE, this means one thing, you don't need a stadium ticket to be part of the comeback.ALSO READ
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