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New Tomato Farm In Al Ain To Produce 150,000 Kgs Of Fresh Tomatoes Annually, Strengthening UAE's Local Food Production
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Developed by UNS Farms, the facility aims to boost local tomato supply and food security. Smart farming technology boosts yields while reducing water use by up to 90%.
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Fresh produce now available direct-to-consumer via UNS Farms' online platform.
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