Two Palestinians, Including Journalist, Martyred In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Journalist Mohammed Washah was martyred in the Gaza Strip, and another person was injured Wednesday evening, as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the vehicle they were traveling in in Gaza City.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) correspondent, citing family sources, reported that journalist Washah was martyred in an Israeli drone strike on his car in the Sheikh Ajlin neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

Another Palestinian was also martyred and several others were injured in a drone strike that targeted a group of Palestinians near Kuwait Roundabout on Salah al-Din Street, southeast of Gaza City.

The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rose to 72,315 martyrs and 172,137 wounded since the start of the offensive on October 7, 2023.

The Ministry of Health stated in a press release that the total number of martyrs since the ceasefire last October has risen to 736, and the total number of injuries to 2,035.

The Israeli entity continues to violate the ceasefire agreement that came into effect last October, by launching raids and air and artillery bombardments on various locations in the Gaza Strip.