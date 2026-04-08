Kuwait Deals With Iranian Attacks For Hours Oil Facilities, Power Plants Damaged
"Since 8:00 AM (0500 GMT) today, Kuwaiti air defences have been engaging an intense wave of hostile Iranian attacks, dealing with 28 drones targeting the State of Kuwait," Kuwait's military said in a statement on X.Recommended For You UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rainfall; Dubai temperatures to dip to 20oC UAE engages 19 drones, 14 missiles on April 6; 221 injured since February 28
It said it "intercepted a large number of these hostile drones" but that the attacks caused "significant material damage to oil facilities, power plants and water desalination plants".
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