Gujarat: Fugitive In Godhra Police Station Rioting Case Held In Maha​

MENAFN - IANS) Godhra, April 9 (IANS) Zakir Ahmed Jhaba, the key accused in the high‐profile rioting case connected with an incident at Godhra City's B Division Police Station in September last year, has been arrested after six months in hiding and is now in police custody.​

A joint team from the Godhra Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Local Crime Branch (LCB) apprehended Jhaba from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, and he was produced before the Godhra Sessions Court, which granted a 10‐day remand.​

Police had initially sought a 14‐day remand.​

Panchmahal district SP Haresh Dudhat said that Jhaba, a social media influencer, had been summoned to the police station ahead of the festival season to be advised against posting controversial videos.​

“As soon as he left the station, he created a video falsely claiming that the police had beaten him for making a video with an 'I Love Muhammad' poster,” Dudhat said.​

He further added,“That misleading video was widely circulated on social media and incited the public, leading to a large crowd gathering at the police station."​

Following the circulation of the video, stone‐pelting took place at the B Division Police Station.​

Dudhat said that in this matter, more than 300 FIRs have been registered, and CCTV footage showed Jhaba in apparent good health at a nearby hotel just minutes after the video was recorded.

"So far, 135 accused have been arrested in connection with the case, while around 180 suspects remain absconding," Dudhat noted.​

He described Jhaba's arrest as a significant success for the Godhra police, noting that officers had tracked him over a prolonged period.​

The arrested suspect has been formally handed over to the Godhra City B Division Police for further legal proceedings.​

Police have charged Jhaba with inciting people and spreading violence, and further questioning is now underway.​