Amir Receives Phone Call From Turkish President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a telephone call from his brother President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the call, they reviewed regional developments, particularly the latest developments regarding the ceasefire agreement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

HE the President affirmed that reaching a ceasefire represents a significant opportunity to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

HE the President also reiterated to HH the Amir his condemnation of the Iranian attacks against the State of Qatar, expressing Turkiye's appreciation for the wise approach adopted by the State of Qatar in dealing with these related developments.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation to HE the Turkish President for his sincere sentiments, affirming the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalation and enhancing security and stability in the region.