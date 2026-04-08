RAK's Largest Private Developer, BNW Developments, Debuts In Dubai With Off-Plan Branded Residences

Published: Wed 8 Apr 2026, 3:37 PM

Dubai's real estate landscape witnessed a high-profile new launch on April 6, as BNW Developments unveiled Orvessa Residences by Michel Adam at Grand Hyatt Dubai. The event marked a major milestone for BNW Developments, which has built its name as Ras Al Khaimah's single largest private developer and is now bringing its branded residences portfolio to Al Furjan with a project centred on design, lifestyle and long-term value.

Orvessa Residences is the world's first-ever residential property by Michel Adam Lisowski, Founder of FashionTV. The launch offered guests a first look at the project's design identity, amenities and overall vision, while underscoring BNW's growing presence in Dubai's branded residential segment.

At the heart of the project is a lifestyle concept shaped around movement, harmony and contemporary luxury. Moving beyond the conventional branded residence model, Orvessa Residences blends fashion-inspired design with practical, liveable spaces.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. (CA) Ankur Aggarwal, chairman and founder of BNW Developments, said:“Orvessa Residences is a natural evolution of BNW's ethos, where spatial fluidity is guided by intention. Through our partnership with Michel Adam, we are introducing a distinctive design language to Dubai, anchored in our core discipline: rigorous investment fundamentals, long-term value creation, and uncompromising quality. Every detail has been carefully considered to create enduring assets, with the end-user experience shaping every curve.”

Strategically located between Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Furjan continues to emerge as one of Dubai's most connected communities, offering an ideal balance of urban accessibility and neighbourhood calm. With lush landscapes, community parks, and walkable spaces, it is especially appealing to end-users and long-term investors seeking both lifestyle and sustained growth.

The project will feature 92 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, with design elements inspired by Michel Adam's lifestyle-led creative identity. The residences are complemented by a suite of amenities including a rooftop swimming pool, gym, co-working spaces, outdoor lounges, family seating areas, BBQ zones, steam and sauna facilities, and a dedicated children's play area.

Michel Adam described the project as an extension of his personal design philosophy into the built environment.“Architecture should make you feel something the moment you arrive, and Orvessa Residences was designed to flow visually and emotionally. Dubai is a city that celebrates ambition and beauty, and this collaboration with BNW Developments has allowed me to translate my design philosophy into homes that are meant to be lived in, not just admired.”

As the world's first property by Michel Adam, Orvessa Residences marks a departure from conventional luxury, translating decades of global lifestyle authority into a living experience defined by fluidity, harmony, and functional precision. Michel Adam Lisowski's design philosophy, synonymous with the premium culture of FashionTV, creates a sanctuary where architectural expression is balanced with functional precision.

For more information, visit: bnw .