Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital, Apollo And Brookfield Complete The Acquisition Of Air Lease Corporation - A...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital, Apollo-managed funds (“Apollo”) and Brookfield today announced that they have completed the previously announced acquisition of Air Lease Corporation (“Air Lease”) and have renamed the business Sumisho Air Lease Corporation (“Sumisho Air Lease”).

This transformational transaction improves the financial position of the business with long term support and aviation expertise from co-investors Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital, Apollo and Brookfield.

Sumisho Air Lease's strong foundation as an established aircraft lessor, supported by SMBC Aviation Capital's industry‐leading capabilities as servicer, creates a platform with the scale and financial strength needed to meet the fast‐changing and increasingly complex requirements of airline customers. Sumisho Air Lease will also benefit from the deep expertise and long-standing commitment that both Sumitomo Corporation and SMBC Aviation Capital bring to the global aviation leasing sector.

As part of the overall transaction, Air Lease's orderbook has now transferred to SMBC Aviation Capital, bringing SMBC Aviation Capital's orderbook with Airbus and Boeing to c. 420 aircraft.

SMBC Aviation Capital will be the servicer to the majority of Sumisho Air Lease's portfolio of aircraft, bringing SMBC Aviation Capital's Owned, Serviced and Committed aircraft to over 1700 across over 170 airline Customers.

Sumisho Air Lease will benefit from enhanced scale through access to a large-scale aviation platform and is well positioned to achieve its long-term strategic direction while continuing to be a leader in the global aviation leasing industry.

Takao Kusaka, Group CEO, Transportation & Construction Systems Group of Sumitomo Corporation, said:

“We are delighted to announce the completion of the acquisition of Air Lease Corporation together with our co-investors SMBC Aviation Capital, Apollo and Brookfield. Reaching this important milestone is a testament to the strong alignment among the investor group and our shared long‐term vision for the business.

As a core participant in the aviation industry ecosystem, Sumisho Air Lease is highly complementary to our strategic direction and reinforces the Sumitomo Corporation Group's commitment to the commercial aviation sector. This transaction further enhances the scale, quality and resilience of our aviation platform.

Looking ahead, we are confident that close collaboration between Sumisho Air Lease and the Sumitomo Corporation Group will unlock meaningful synergies and support the sustainable growth of our aviation portfolio”

Peter Barrett, Chief Executive Officer of SMBC Aviation Capital, said:

“This transaction creates one of the most competitive, well‐capitalised, and customer‐focused leasing platforms in the global aircraft leasing market. With Sumisho Air Lease's modern, high-quality fleet, supported by SMBC Aviation Capital's industry-leading capabilities, we are ideally positioned to transform the industry with innovative solutions for our airline partners and sustainable returns for investors.

In a supply constrained environment, SMBC Aviation Capital's enhanced scale, financial strength and deep market insight will allow us to provide the new technology aircraft and the flexibility our customers need to achieve their growth ambitions. Backed by the long-term commitment and resources of our shareholders including our co-investor, Sumitomo Corporation, we look forward to unlocking new opportunities and driving innovation.”

Jamshid Ehsani, Partner, Apollo, said:

“The completion of this transaction establishes a high-quality aviation platform with strong industry sponsorship from our partners, Sumitomo Corporation and SMBC Aviation Capital. Sumisho Air Lease's new generation, in-demand fleet supported by Apollo's flexible, long-term capital, positions the business to deliver innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of airline customers. This transaction also highlights Apollo's established track record in aviation, led by our industry experts at Perseus Aviation, as well as our ability to provide scaled and creative capital solutions to support leading businesses in essential sectors of the global economy.”

Ryan Schwartz, Managing Director, Brookfield, said:

“The closing of this transaction reflects Brookfield's ability to deploy large-scale, flexible capital to support strategic partners in complex markets. Leveraging our credit expertise alongside Castlelake's deep aviation experience, we delivered a tailored solution for Sumitomo Corporation and SMBC Aviation Capital that advances their strategic objectives and positions the business for long-term success.”

Noriyuki Hiruta, CEO of Sumisho Air Lease, said:

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Sumisho Air Lease. As an established aircraft lessor with a modern, fuel‐efficient fleet and a strong investment‐grade profile, we are ideally placed to meet the evolving needs of airlines and investors in a rapidly changing market. With the backing of Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital, Apollo and Brookfield, we have the scale, financial strength and industry expertise to deliver long‐term value while building trusted partnerships with our customers around the world.”

The transaction was originally announced in September 2025, with Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital, Apollo and Brookfield agreeing to acquire Air Lease for total valuation of approximately $7.4 billion, or approximately $28.2 billion including debt obligations to be assumed or refinanced net of cash.

Notes to editors

About Sumitomo Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation (TYO: 8053) is an integrated trading and business investment company with a strong global network comprising 127 offices in 64 countries and regions. The Sumitomo Corporation Group consists of approximately 500 companies and 80,000 employees on a consolidated basis. The Group's business activities are spread across the following nine groups: Steel, Automotive, Transportation & Construction Systems, Diverse Urban Development, Media & Digital, Lifestyle Business, Mineral Resources, Chemicals Solutions and Energy Transformation Business. Sumitomo Corporation is committed to creating greater value for society under the corporate message of "Enriching lives and the world," based on Sumitomo's business philosophy passed down for over 400 years. Sumitomo Corporation

About SMBC Aviation Capital

SMBC Aviation Capital is a leading aircraft lessor globally by number of aircraft and benefits from the strong support of its shareholders Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Corporation. SMBC Aviation Capital has a high-quality global airline customer base with a portfolio comprising 87% narrow-body aircraft and 73% new technology aircraft (by net book value). SMBC Aviation Capital has a strong capital position and holds an A- and BBB+ rating with S&P and Fitch respectively, reflecting the long-term strength of its business. For more information, please visit:

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately $938 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit .

About Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles. For more information, please visit our website at

About Sumisho Air Lease

Sumisho Air Lease Corporation (Sumisho) is a leading global aircraft leasing company which was launched following the acquisition of Air Lease Corporation by Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital, Apollo managed funds and Brookfield in April 2026. With over $29 billion of assets, 490 owned aircraft (as of 31st Dec 2025), and a market leading management team, the company has an investment grade credit rating and committed long-term investors.

For more information, please visit:

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