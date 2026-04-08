MENAFN - USA Art News) Shenduntou Excavation Reveals a Zhou Dynasty Bronze Workshop Near the Yangtze River

A cluster of knives, arrowheads, and broken clay molds is reshaping what archaeologists know about bronze production in ancient China. At the Shenduntou archaeological site near the Yangtze River, excavations over the past two years have uncovered about 1,000 artifacts tied to the bronze industry of the Zhou dynasty, pointing to a large and carefully organized metalworking center rather than a simple workshop.

The finds include utilitarian objects rather than the ritual vessels more often associated with museum collections. But that very ordinariness is part of their significance. According to Wang Zhigao, an archaeology professor at Nanjing Normal University who is leading the project, the concentration of bronze-casting remains indicates a“high-level workshop.” The site's layout strengthens that interpretation: workshop areas identified by furnaces and bronze debris were enclosed by earthen walls and moats, suggesting both protection and oversight.

Researchers also see evidence of a state-directed production system. Zhang Min, a researcher at Nanjing Museum, described the site as reflecting an“official industry” model in which government resources helped sustain artisans, merchants, and steady manufacturing. In this reading, bronze was not simply a material for tools and weapons. It was part of a broader political economy in which production, trade, and military power were closely linked.

That connection matters because Shenduntou was part of the Wu kingdom during a period when Zhou authority was fragmented and rival states competed for resources. Wang said bronze technology represented national strength in that era, and that governments tightly controlled the industry because whoever controlled bronze could produce superior weapons and tools. The site may even have supported Wu's territorial expansion in the 6th century BC, alongside the strategic leadership associated with Sun Tsu.

Taken together, the discoveries offer a more grounded view of China's Bronze Age: not only a world of ceremonial objects, but also one of administration, labor, and state power. At Shenduntou, the evidence suggests that metallurgy was as much about governance as it was about craft.