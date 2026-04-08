Fujairah To Host Round 3 Of Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (No-Gi) This Weekend

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Fujairah will host Round 3 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (No-Gi) this weekend at Zayed Sports Complex, as top clubs and academies across the country look to improve their positions in the overall standings.

Competitions on Saturday, the first day of the event, will feature the Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 categories, while action on Sunday will include the Under-18, Adults and Masters divisions, in accordance with the championship format that includes athletes across different age groups.

No-Gi matches are faster and rely more on physical control and quick reactions compared to Gi competition, making them a different challenge for athletes, especially with the level of competition getting closer as the rounds progress.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said the previous rounds of the championship saw strong participation and close competition, and Round 3 will build on that.

He said:“The level of competition and participation in the previous rounds shows how the championship is growing at a faster pace. In Round 3, the focus will be on consistency and the ability to adapt, especially in No-Gi matches, which require quick decisions and accurate execution. This helps improve the overall level of competition.

“We are also seeing strong family presence at the event, which shows the important role families play in supporting athletes and creating a positive environment both on and off the mat.”

Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club athlete Ibrahim Al Yassi (purple belt, 69kg) said the third round will require strong focus and the ability to adapt to the pace of matches.

He said:“The previous rounds were very competitive, which makes this round more challenging. No-Gi matches are faster, with less time to think, so athletes need to react quickly and read their opponents well. Small details like timing and reaction speed can make the difference, especially with the close level of competition.”

The first round of the No-Gi competition saw strong participation from leading clubs, with Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club finishing at top of the standings, followed by Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in second place and Palms Sports Academy in third.