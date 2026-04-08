TN: PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Nagercoil On April 15 ​

MENAFN - IANS) Nagercoil, April 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in a major roadshow in Nagercoil on April 15, campaigning in support of National Democratic Alliance candidates ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.​

Announcing the programme on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president Nainar Nagenthran said the roadshow will cover a key stretch from Vepamoodu Junction to the Vadassery MGR statue, passing through the heart of the town. ​

While the exact schedule of the Prime Minister's arrival is yet to be finalised, party leaders are gearing up for a large-scale mobilisation across the district.​

According to Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, cadres and functionaries from all six Assembly constituencies in Kanniyakumari district, along with National Democratic Alliance alliance partners, are expected to participate in significant numbers, making it one of the largest political events in the region during this election season.​

Expressing confidence about the alliance's prospects, Nagenthran claimed that the National Democratic Alliance is poised to secure more than 180 seats in the upcoming elections. ​

He pointed to what he described as a growing shift in public sentiment in favour of the alliance, particularly in southern Tamil Nadu.​

Taking aim at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government, he raised the issue of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, alleging that the party had failed to fulfil its earlier promise to abolish the examination. He reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party has already made its stand on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test clear and consistent.​

Responding to actor-turned-politician Vijay and his campaign activities in southern districts, Nagenthran downplayed any potential electoral impact, asserting that the political momentum had already shifted in favor of the National Democratic Alliance.​

He also criticised the state government over delays in the metro rail project, alleging that the absence of a proper Detailed Project Report had hindered its progress.​

On internal party matters, Nagenthran dismissed speculation surrounding seat allocation involving Bharatiya Janata Party leader K. Annamalai, stating that Annamalai remains actively engaged in campaign efforts across multiple states.​

Referring to the recent Sathankulam custodial death case verdict, he maintained that it should not be viewed through a political lens, stressing that law and justice must take their own course.​