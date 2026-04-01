IFL 2025-26: Clinical Rajasthan United Ease Past Chanmari FC 2-0

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 1 (IANS) Naoba Meitei and Amadou Soukouna scored a goal each in the second half as Rajasthan United eased past Chanmari FC 2-0 and moved temporarily to the top of the table in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The Desert Warriors moved to the top of the table for the time being with 11 points from six matches, while Chanmari FC remained in eighth place with five points from the same number of matches. Amadou Soukouna was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Chanmari FC head coach Dipankur Sharma made three changes to the starting XI in his first match in charge, bringing in foreign defenders Kyle Degelman and Marlon Angel in place of Malsawmsanga Renthlei and F. Malsawmtluanga, while KC Malsawmsanga replaced Joel Lalramengmawia in attack. Meanwhile, Vikrant Sharma named an unchanged lineup for the home side.

The visitors showed greater attacking intent in the early stages, with KC Malsawmsanga and Jota stretching the play using their pace down the flanks. At the other end, Rajasthan looked to build from the back with short passes, occasionally mixing it up with long balls aimed at Amadou Soukouna.

The best chance for the home side came midway through the first half, when Thomyo Shimray scuffed his effort wide from a cross delivered from the right. Meanwhile, Chanmari striker Suanngaihmuana failed to generate enough power on his header to trouble the goalkeeper after Jota had made the initial contact from a cross by Malsawmsanga.

Clear-cut chances were hard to come by in the sweltering conditions, as both sides went into the break with the scores level.

Vikrant Sharma introduced Naoba Meitei at half-time, and the change paid off within seven minutes of the restart for Rajasthan United. The winger picked up the ball on the edge of the box, dribbled past Degelman, and from an acute angle produced a superb finish past the goalkeeper to give his side the lead.

The home side doubled their advantage eight minutes later through a stunning long-range strike from Amadou Soukouna. After winning the ball back in midfield, Gautam Virwani played a simple forward pass to the striker, who, with a clear sight of goal, unleashed a powerful effort from distance to beat the goalkeeper.

Rajasthan United tightened up at the back after taking a two-goal lead, inviting Chanmari FC to push forward into their half. The visitors showed urgency in search of openings, but their final ball and finishing lacked the quality needed to trouble the goalkeeper and the defence as they remained unbeaten at home.