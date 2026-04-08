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Suspected Gang Member Shot by ICE Agents on California Highway
(MENAFN) U.S. immigration agents shot a suspected gang member during a vehicle stop on a busy California highway Tuesday, according to local media reports, escalating scrutiny over enforcement operations.
Reports said officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) targeted the individual along Interstate 5 in Patterson, roughly 85 miles (136 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco.
ICE officials identified the man as Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez. According to a statement from acting director Todd Lyons, agents approached the vehicle when he "weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over."
Lyons said agents opened fire after the suspect attempted to flee, striking him.
"Everyone is freaking out," David Nunguia, an assistant manager at a nearby restaurant who witnessed the incident, told media. "Usually it’s really busy today, but I only have like three, four tables, because nobody wants to go out. That’s really, really scary for all of us."
Mendoza Hernandez was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities said he is believed to be affiliated with the 18th Street gang and is wanted for questioning in connection with a murder in El Salvador.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) also participated in the stop. The FBI, alongside local law enforcement, has launched an investigation, which officials said remains "in its early stages."
"We are conducting a thorough investigation in partnership with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and are grateful for the Patterson community’s continued patience and support," the FBI said in a statement.
The shooting comes amid heightened public scrutiny of U.S. immigration agencies following multiple incidents earlier this year in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Those cases—including fatal encounters—sparked nationwide protests and raised questions about official accounts, after video evidence contradicted initial statements by ICE officials.
Reports said officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) targeted the individual along Interstate 5 in Patterson, roughly 85 miles (136 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco.
ICE officials identified the man as Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez. According to a statement from acting director Todd Lyons, agents approached the vehicle when he "weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over."
Lyons said agents opened fire after the suspect attempted to flee, striking him.
"Everyone is freaking out," David Nunguia, an assistant manager at a nearby restaurant who witnessed the incident, told media. "Usually it’s really busy today, but I only have like three, four tables, because nobody wants to go out. That’s really, really scary for all of us."
Mendoza Hernandez was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities said he is believed to be affiliated with the 18th Street gang and is wanted for questioning in connection with a murder in El Salvador.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) also participated in the stop. The FBI, alongside local law enforcement, has launched an investigation, which officials said remains "in its early stages."
"We are conducting a thorough investigation in partnership with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and are grateful for the Patterson community’s continued patience and support," the FBI said in a statement.
The shooting comes amid heightened public scrutiny of U.S. immigration agencies following multiple incidents earlier this year in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Those cases—including fatal encounters—sparked nationwide protests and raised questions about official accounts, after video evidence contradicted initial statements by ICE officials.
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