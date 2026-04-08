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Germany Diesel Prices Soar to Record USD2.90
(MENAFN) Diesel prices across Germany surged to an unprecedented national record on Tuesday, with the escalating US-Israeli war against Iran sending global oil markets into a tailspin and intensifying pressure on Berlin to deliver financial relief to motorists.
The average cost of a liter of diesel climbed to €2.50 ($2.90), according to pricing data published by ADAC, Germany's largest automobile association. Premium gasoline was not spared either, averaging approximately €2.29 per liter, while E10 gasoline hovered around €2.24 — underscoring the across-the-board strain on fuel consumers.
The record-breaking prices arrived just days after the German government rolled out a new pricing regulation — modeled on a framework already in place in Austria — restricting fuel retailers to a single price increase per day while permitting downward adjustments at any time. Though designed to curb abrupt intraday price spikes, critics argue the measure offers no meaningful buffer against the relentless upward force of international oil markets.
ADAC seized on Tuesday's figures to renew its push for direct government intervention, urging authorities to implement a temporary reduction in fuel taxes. The motoring group proposed cutting diesel levies to the European Union's minimum threshold, paired with a comparable reduction on gasoline — a move it estimated could shave approximately 15 cents off the per-liter price for consumers.
In the meantime, ADAC counseled drivers to take matters into their own hands, recommending the use of price-comparison apps and fuel-tracking platforms to scout for cheaper options before pulling up to the pump. The association cautioned that prices can swing by as much as 7 cents per liter between stations — and frequently by even greater margins along highway routes.
The average cost of a liter of diesel climbed to €2.50 ($2.90), according to pricing data published by ADAC, Germany's largest automobile association. Premium gasoline was not spared either, averaging approximately €2.29 per liter, while E10 gasoline hovered around €2.24 — underscoring the across-the-board strain on fuel consumers.
The record-breaking prices arrived just days after the German government rolled out a new pricing regulation — modeled on a framework already in place in Austria — restricting fuel retailers to a single price increase per day while permitting downward adjustments at any time. Though designed to curb abrupt intraday price spikes, critics argue the measure offers no meaningful buffer against the relentless upward force of international oil markets.
ADAC seized on Tuesday's figures to renew its push for direct government intervention, urging authorities to implement a temporary reduction in fuel taxes. The motoring group proposed cutting diesel levies to the European Union's minimum threshold, paired with a comparable reduction on gasoline — a move it estimated could shave approximately 15 cents off the per-liter price for consumers.
In the meantime, ADAC counseled drivers to take matters into their own hands, recommending the use of price-comparison apps and fuel-tracking platforms to scout for cheaper options before pulling up to the pump. The association cautioned that prices can swing by as much as 7 cents per liter between stations — and frequently by even greater margins along highway routes.
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