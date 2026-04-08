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Purcell Heating & Air Announces Full-Range Lennox AC Calgary Installation Services Across All City Zones Including Calgary North
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Calgary, Alberta, Canada - April 2026 - Purcell Heating & Air Ltd., one of Calgary's most trusted residential HVAC companies, today announced expanded installation services for Lennox air conditioners Calgary-wide, including dedicated coverage across Calgary North communities. As summer temperatures in southern Alberta continue to rise, the company is helping homeowners access the industry's highest-efficiency Lennox air conditioning systems through certified, factory-trained technicians.
Lennox Calgary installations have seen a significant uptick in demand, driven by homeowners seeking industry-leading SEER2 efficiency ratings and ultra-quiet operation. Lennox air conditioners Calgary customers choose most frequently include the Elite® and Signature® Series, which deliver precise temperature control and smart thermostat integration - features that resonate strongly with Calgary's energy-conscious homeowners.
"Lennox air conditioning is the benchmark for efficiency in our industry," said Brent McQuade, Owner of Purcell Heating & Air Ltd. "Homeowners in Lennox Calgary North communities like Evanston, Nolan Hill, and Livingston are increasingly asking for high-efficiency systems that cut energy bills without compromising on comfort. We're proud to deliver that through factory-trained installation and proper system sizing on every job."
Unlike many HVAC contractors who simply swap out equipment, Purcell Heating performs a full Manual J load calculation before every Lennox AC Calgary installation - ensuring the system is correctly sized for the home's square footage, insulation, and window placement. Improper sizing remains the most common cause of premature system failure and inflated energy bills, and Purcell's process eliminates that risk entirely.
In addition to Lennox air conditioners Calgary installations, Purcell Heating provides ongoing maintenance, seasonal tune-ups, and emergency repair services for all Lennox systems across Calgary and surrounding communities including Airdrie, Cochrane, and Okotoks. Calgary homeowners searching for Lennox Calgary or Lennox air conditioning service can explore Purcell Heating's dedicated brand page and request a free, no-obligation consultation.
About Purcell Heating & Air Ltd.
Purcell Heating & Air Ltd. is a residential HVAC company based in Calgary, Alberta, specializing in furnace installation, AC installation, heat pump services, and emergency HVAC repairs. The company serves Calgary and surrounding southern Alberta communities with a commitment to professional workmanship and long-term home comfort.
Lennox Calgary installations have seen a significant uptick in demand, driven by homeowners seeking industry-leading SEER2 efficiency ratings and ultra-quiet operation. Lennox air conditioners Calgary customers choose most frequently include the Elite® and Signature® Series, which deliver precise temperature control and smart thermostat integration - features that resonate strongly with Calgary's energy-conscious homeowners.
"Lennox air conditioning is the benchmark for efficiency in our industry," said Brent McQuade, Owner of Purcell Heating & Air Ltd. "Homeowners in Lennox Calgary North communities like Evanston, Nolan Hill, and Livingston are increasingly asking for high-efficiency systems that cut energy bills without compromising on comfort. We're proud to deliver that through factory-trained installation and proper system sizing on every job."
Unlike many HVAC contractors who simply swap out equipment, Purcell Heating performs a full Manual J load calculation before every Lennox AC Calgary installation - ensuring the system is correctly sized for the home's square footage, insulation, and window placement. Improper sizing remains the most common cause of premature system failure and inflated energy bills, and Purcell's process eliminates that risk entirely.
In addition to Lennox air conditioners Calgary installations, Purcell Heating provides ongoing maintenance, seasonal tune-ups, and emergency repair services for all Lennox systems across Calgary and surrounding communities including Airdrie, Cochrane, and Okotoks. Calgary homeowners searching for Lennox Calgary or Lennox air conditioning service can explore Purcell Heating's dedicated brand page and request a free, no-obligation consultation.
About Purcell Heating & Air Ltd.
Purcell Heating & Air Ltd. is a residential HVAC company based in Calgary, Alberta, specializing in furnace installation, AC installation, heat pump services, and emergency HVAC repairs. The company serves Calgary and surrounding southern Alberta communities with a commitment to professional workmanship and long-term home comfort.
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