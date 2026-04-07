Mouser Electronics Explores How Artificial Intelligence Shapes Everyday Technologies And Experiences

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announced the first 2026 installment of its Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) technology series, Engineering AI for Daily Life. This installment explores how artificial intelligence is increasingly embedded in everyday products and services, from assisted search and messaging tools to healthcare wearables that monitor personal well-being. As AI capabilities expand across consumer and connected devices, engineers continue to design systems that make these technologies more useful, intuitive, and trustworthy in real-world applications.

"AI is quickly moving from experimental technology into products people rely on every day, and engineers play a major role in shaping how it's applied," said Jeff Newell, President of Mouser Electronics. "As AI becomes embedded across consumer devices and connected systems, it's important that these technologies are designed to support human expertise while remaining reliable and trustworthy. This EIT segment helps engineers explore the tools and insights they need to build the next generation of AI-enabled solutions."

As AI agents and intelligent tools become integrated into homes, connected devices, and digital services, engineers are developing systems that enhance user judgment and keep users in control while maintaining transparency and privacy. New AI-powered platforms already demonstrate this potential – turning simple conversations into complete travel itineraries or providing deeper health insights through connected devices.

On The Tech Between Us podcast, Raymond Yin, Director of Technical Content at Mouser Electronics, and Dr. Marisa Tschopp, Senior Researcher at scip AG in Zurich, examine the new role of AI in human interaction and day-to-day experiences. They explore how AI advancements shape technology-enabled collaboration, including the long-term impact of daily integration and applications for mental health.

"AI is moving beyond experimental settings into the products people rely on every day," said Yin. "Our first EIT navigates the next era in AI innovation, looking at how to use the technology to enhance people's abilities and rethink how we can live for the better."

In addition to the podcast, the EIT series includes an in-depth video, technical articles, a topic-related infographic, as well as subscriber-exclusive content, diving into everyday AI. By examining the range of cases where AI can level up technical expertise, engineers can build a class of tools to help reshape how people think, decide, and create while protecting privacy and control.

Established in 2015, Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the electronic component industry's most recognized educational programs. To learn more, visit and follow Mouser on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit .

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today's exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser's complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser's email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at .

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit .

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