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Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands


2026-04-07 10:08:23
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - Tilray Brands: Said its Breckenridge Distillery arm announces the re-launch of Breckenridge Honey Whiskey, a bold new expression infused with Goldswarm Raw Honey from Nigeria. Bottled at 36% ABV (72 proof), the whiskey delivers a rich, smooth, golden finish that is both unmistakable and deeply flavorful. Tilray Brands shares T are trading down $0.27 at $8.99.

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