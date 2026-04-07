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Tilray Brands
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - Tilray Brands: Said its Breckenridge Distillery arm announces the re-launch of Breckenridge Honey Whiskey, a bold new expression infused with Goldswarm Raw Honey from Nigeria. Bottled at 36% ABV (72 proof), the whiskey delivers a rich, smooth, golden finish that is both unmistakable and deeply flavorful. Tilray Brands shares T are trading down $0.27 at $8.99.
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