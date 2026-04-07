Elliot Doornbos

Senior Lecturer of Criminology, Nottingham Trent University

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A Senior Lecturer of Criminology in the Criminal Justice Department at Nottingham Trent University. In addition to teaching and research roles, Elliot is first Year Criminology Tutor and module leader for the year three module International crime.

He is currently studying for his doctorate at Nottingham Trent University, which focuses on shark fin trafficking.

Elliot's research interests include:

The protection of endangered species and species justice.

Green Criminology.

Transnational crime.

2018–present Senior lecturer, Nottingham Trent University

Experience