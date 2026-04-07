Vivopower Appoints Former Microsoft Global AI Business Leader And G42 Executive, Khadija Mustafa, To Advisory Council

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ms. Mustafa brings a track record from a 23-year tenure at Microsoft, where she headed Global Sales & Partnerships for Industrial Metaverse Core, in the Cloud & AI division of Microsoft

Based between New York and Abu Dhabi, she was also formerly head of global partnerships for Core 42, which is part of G42, the Abu Dhabi headquartered AI group backed by Mubadala, Microsoft, Silverlake, and the Dalio Family Office

LONDON, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower PLC (Nasdaq: VIVO) ("VivoPower" or the "Company"), a B Corp-certified global developer and owner of powered land and data center infrastructure for AI compute applications, today announced the appointment of Khadija Mustafa to its Advisory Council. Ms. Mustafa brings over two decades of global technology leadership experience, with deep expertise in artificial intelligence strategy, international partnerships, and business commercialization across the United States, the Middle East, Europe, and high-growth emerging markets.

Khadija Mustafa, Advisory Council Member of VivoPower, said: "I'm pleased to be joining VivoPower. Sovereign AI is becoming the operating system of nations, shaping how they compete, secure their interests, and govern in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. The defining question is no longer access to intelligence, but control over the physical foundations that enable it. Leadership in this layer will define the next phase of global competitiveness. VivoPower is building at this critical convergence of energy, land, and compute with clarity and focus, and is uniquely positioned to shape how sovereign AI infrastructure is developed and accessed in the years ahead, an emerging priority for many nations."

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, said: "I am honored to welcome Khadija to VivoPower. She has built and scaled AI businesses across some of the world's most competitive and strategically important markets, and she understands how infrastructure, capital, and policy intersect in the AI era across multiple sovereign jurisdictions globally. As VivoPower expands its global footprint in powered land and data center infrastructure, her global insights and commercial experience will be a great advantage."

Ms. Mustafa is the Founder and CEO of Beyyond, a strategic advisory firm helping nations, boards, family offices, funds, and founders build AI ecosystems that align innovative applications with sovereign compute, deep tech, and commercial realities. She is also a Lead Business Mentor and Advisor for the Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs Accelerator.

Prior to founding Ms. Mustafa held senior executive roles at the forefront of global AI infrastructure and enterprise technology. She has led international partnership strategies spanning Fortune 500 corporations, high-growth unicorns, and cutting-edge AI startups across multiple continents. Earlier in her career, she spent over two decades at Microsoft, where she headed go-to-market for AI and autonomous systems, played an instrumental role in one of the largest technology acquisitions of its era, valued at $8.5 billion, and oversaw a multi-billion-dollar commercial supply chain for hardware devices, as well as pioneering the expansion of a health technology business across 79 countries in the Middle East and Africa. She also led global partnerships for Core 42, which is part of G42, the Abu Dhabi headquartered AI technology holding company that has global operations and counts Mubadala (a sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates), Microsoft, Silverlake, and the Dalio Family Office as shareholders.

Ms. Mustafa's appointment strengthens VivoPower's ability to execute on its global AI infrastructure strategy. Her extensive network across hyperscalers, sovereign institutions, and frontier AI companies - spanning the US, Middle East, Europe, and emerging markets - opens direct pathways to the partnerships and capital flows that matter most in today's AI infrastructure race. Her proven ability to drive large-scale commercial outcomes in complex, fast-moving technology environments will help VivoPower accelerate deal flow, enter new markets, and consolidate its position as a preferred infrastructure partner for the AI era.

About VivoPower

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower is an award-winning B Corporation with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Today, VivoPower's mission is to be the independent, trusted partner for sovereign nations that develop and operate sustainable data center infrastructure, ensuring sovereign control over power, data, and national intelligence. In doing so, VivoPower helps sovereign nations bridge the gap between their energy assets and their AI ambitions by providing the Power-to-X infrastructure necessary to build and control their own domestic intelligence hubs.

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