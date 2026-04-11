Madhya Pradesh's First 'Abuse-Free Village': Rs 500 Fine Or One Hour Of Cleaning For Breaking Rule

MENAFN - IANS) Burhanpur, April 11 (IANS) In a unique initiative to promote respectful behaviour, Borsar village in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district has introduced a rule imposing a Rs 500 fine or one hour of mandatory cleaning duty for using abusive language.

The decision was taken unanimously by the Gram Panchayat, and posters announcing the rule have been displayed across the village. The move aims to regulate public conduct and reduce conflicts arising from verbal abuse.

Deputy Sarpanch Vinod Shinde told IANS that the initiative was introduced to curb the widespread use of derogatory language among both children and adults.

“Earlier, people frequently used offensive words, including remarks targeting mothers and sisters. Now, anyone found doing so must either pay a fine of Rs 500 or perform one hour of cleaning work in the village,” he said.

According to Shinde, the initiative has already shown positive results, with residents becoming more mindful of their language. He added that the move has also received appreciation from neighbouring villages.

A local resident, Jayshree, said that the rule has significantly improved the environment.

“Now, people avoid using abusive language because there is a clear penalty. Earlier, children would use such words without understanding their seriousness, despite repeated warnings from parents,” she said.

Ashwin Patil, a young villager, said that the campaign titled 'Abuse-Free Village' is a first-of-its-kind effort in the state. He explained that the idea stemmed from concerns over children aged 12 to 13 casually using expletives, as well as the role of abusive language in escalating disputes.

He further explained that this was his original concept, which was subsequently discussed with the Sarpanch and the Deputy Sarpanch. Following these discussions, the decision to establish an 'Abuse-Free Village' was formally adopted. "All of us have taken a pledge to this effect, and a formal circular regarding this initiative has also been issued by the Panchayat," he added.