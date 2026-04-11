Jennifer Lopez Is 'Happy' As She Returns To 'Rom-Com Era'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Jennifer Lopez said that she is happy returning to her 'rom-com era' with Office Romance as she shared some never before seen BTS moments from her 2002 romantic comedy film“Maid In Manhattan.”

Lopez took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from the film, helmed by Wayne Wang.

She captioned the post:“Some never before seen BTS on the set of Maid in Manhattan by the incredible @BarryWetcher. So many feelings! Such wonderful memories! And now with Office Romance, I am back in my RomCom era. It's OUR Happy Era!!! @SonyPictures #RevolutionStudios @egt239.”

Maid in Manhattan was based on a story by John Hughes. It stars Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes, and Natasha Richardson. In the film, a hotel maid and a high-profile politician fall in love. The film was a box office success.

It followed the story of a struggling singer-mother named Marisa Ventura, who works as a maid at a luxury hotel in the Big Apple to make ends meet. However, after trying on a designer coat of a guest, she is mistaken for a wealthy politician who falls in love with her.

Talking about Office Romance, the upcoming American romantic comedy film directed by Ol Parker. It also stars Brett Goldstein, Betty Gilpin, Edward James Olmos, Bradley Whitford, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale and Rick Hoffman, among many others.

Lopez made her acting debut in 1986 with“My Little Girl” and then she was seen“In Living Color” before shooting to fame with the 1997 biopic Selena.

On April 10, Lopez said she still thinks about her character Marisa Ventura from“Maid in Manhattan”.

For the caption, Lopez wrote:“Twenty-something years later and I still think about Marisa Ventura. A single mom who moved through marble lobbies and thread-count sheets that weren't hers...but carried herself like they could be.”

She revealed that“Maid in Manhattan” started as a script called“The Chambermaid.”

Lopez added:“ @egt239 and I reached out to Wayne Wang and together we dreamed up a girl with her nose pressed to the snow globe of Manhattan. A girl from the Bronx, playing a girl from the Bronx, who dared to dream bigger than her zip code.”

She tagged herself as“so lucky” as she got to share that set with“Natasha Richardson, Bob Hoskins, Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Tyler Posey and Amy Sedaris. What a movie. What a cast. What a time.”