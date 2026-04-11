Kyrgyzstan Moves Forward With Ak-Buura River Environmental Restoration
This became known during President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov's inspection of ongoing improvement and cleaning works on April 10.
Following the Head of State's instructions, an assessment of a 17-kilometer section of the river was carried out in March this year.
Furthermore, a total of 22 units of special machinery have been deployed, and mechanical cleaning works have been launched.
To date, 323,510 tons of silt deposits and sand-and-gravel materials have been removed from the riverbed. All cleaning works are scheduled to be completed by April 15 this year.
Meanwhile, the Ak-Buura River is a key waterway in the city of Osh, playing an important role in the region's ecological stability and local water supply system.
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