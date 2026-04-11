Qatar Meteorology Warns Of Thunderstorm, Strong Winds And Poor Visibility
Doha, Qatar: The Department of Meteorology warned on Saturday of thundery rain, strong winds and low visibility inshore, with high seas offshore.
In its daily forecast, the department said conditions through 6:00 pm would be partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of scattered rain that could turn thundery at times.
Winds are expected to be northeasterly to southeasterly at 5-15 knots, with gusts reaching up to 30 knots during thunderstorms.
Sea conditions inshore will range between 1 and 3 feet, rising to around 5 feet during thundery activity, while offshore seas will build from 2-4 feet to as high as 10 feet.
Visibility inshore is forecast at 4-9 km, dropping to 2 km or less in thunderstorms. Offshore visibility will range from 4-9 km, decreasing to 3 km or less at times.
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