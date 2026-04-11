ITOCHU Targets Southeast Asia With SWTS Deal

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)ITOCHU Corporation has agreed to jointly acquire all shares of SWTS Asia Pte. Ltd. from its management and employees, in partnership with SANKYU INC., Trend reports via ITOCHU.

Headquartered in Singapore, SWTS Asia specializes in maintenance services for critical equipment used in oil refineries, petrochemical facilities, power plants, and vessels. With approximately 700 technical staff, the company operates across Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia, and is regarded as one of the largest players in its segment in the region.

Backed by more than 50 years of experience and advanced technological expertise, SWTS has recently expanded into high-growth sectors such as data centers and semiconductor-related facilities, positioning itself for further business growth.

The plant and infrastructure maintenance sector is considered essential for ensuring stable operations, with demand expected to remain resilient despite economic fluctuations. In Southeast Asia, ongoing construction of new facilities, coupled with the aging of existing infrastructure, is projected to drive sustained demand for maintenance, refurbishment, and capacity expansion services.

Against the backdrop of a global shortage of skilled technicians, SWTS's technical capabilities and extensive experience are expected to play a key role in supporting the growth strategy of the ITOCHU Group.

Through the acquisition, ITOCHU aims to leverage its global network and management expertise, while SANKYU will contribute its strengths in engineering, workforce mobilization, and safety and quality control. Together, the partners plan to enhance SWTS's competitiveness and expand its operations across the region.

ITOCHU stated it will continue to focus on delivering high value-added infrastructure solutions as part of its broader commitment to sustainable industrial and societal development.