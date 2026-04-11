Kazakhstan's Tokayev Congratulates Trump On Completion Of Artemis II Mission
The president noted the significant achievements of American science, saying they expand the boundaries of knowledge and inspire new generations of scientists, engineers, and researchers around the world.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also wished Donald Trump further success in advancing the Artemis program and other space initiatives.
Launched in April 2026, the Artemis II mission marks NASA's first crewed flight to orbit the Moon since 1972.
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