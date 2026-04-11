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Kazakhstan's Tokayev Congratulates Trump On Completion Of Artemis II Mission

Kazakhstan's Tokayev Congratulates Trump On Completion Of Artemis II Mission


2026-04-11 02:04:21
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 11. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the U.S. Donald Trump on the successful completion of the Artemis II mission, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

The president noted the significant achievements of American science, saying they expand the boundaries of knowledge and inspire new generations of scientists, engineers, and researchers around the world.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also wished Donald Trump further success in advancing the Artemis program and other space initiatives.

Launched in April 2026, the Artemis II mission marks NASA's first crewed flight to orbit the Moon since 1972.

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Trend News Agency

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