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Russia’s Foreign Ministry Denounces US-Israeli Attacks on Iran
(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign Ministry condemns what it calls the “illegal and unprovoked aggression” by the US and Israel against Iran, warning that the attacks are fueling an escalating international crisis, according to reports.
In a statement on Monday, the ministry says the intensity and scope of the strikes are increasing, targeting not only military sites but also civilian infrastructure. It highlights that nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards are being hit with growing frequency.
Moscow expresses particular concern over repeated strikes on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, saying they have caused casualties and raised the risk of a radiological disaster potentially more severe than Chernobyl.
“The conflict has already killed thousands of civilians, including women and children, and inflicted widespread suffering. Schools, hospitals, and cultural heritage sites have been destroyed, while diplomatic and consular missions have come under attack, in violation of the Vienna Conventions,” the statement adds.
In a statement on Monday, the ministry says the intensity and scope of the strikes are increasing, targeting not only military sites but also civilian infrastructure. It highlights that nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards are being hit with growing frequency.
Moscow expresses particular concern over repeated strikes on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, saying they have caused casualties and raised the risk of a radiological disaster potentially more severe than Chernobyl.
“The conflict has already killed thousands of civilians, including women and children, and inflicted widespread suffering. Schools, hospitals, and cultural heritage sites have been destroyed, while diplomatic and consular missions have come under attack, in violation of the Vienna Conventions,” the statement adds.
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