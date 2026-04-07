Talisker Intersects 121.00 G/T Au Over 1.00 M Within 59.29 G/T Au Over 2.10 Metres, From The 2026 Bralorne Gold Project Resource Conversion Program
|Bralorne Gold Project – 2025 Diamond Drilling Top Intercepts Table
|Drill Hole Name
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| Au
(g/t)
|Interpreted Structure
|SB-2026-001
|382.90
|383.70
|0.80
|13.60
|55 Vein
|SB-2026-001
|383.70
|384.85
|1.15
|3.24
|55 Vein
|SB-2026-001
|384.85
|385.85
|1.00
|0.03
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-002
|371.30
|372.00
|0.70
|3.79
|55HW Vein
|SB-2026-002
|372.00
|372.80
|0.80
|10.80
|55HW Vein
|SB-2026-002
|372.80
|374.15
|1.35
|4.42
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-002
|376.00
|376.50
|0.50
|2.39
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-002
|376.50
|377.10
|0.60
|3.87
|276 Vein
|SB-2026-002
|377.10
|378.10
|1.00
|121.00
|276 Vein
|SB-2026-002
|381.00
|381.50
|0.50
|9.76
|55 Vein
|SB-2026-002
|381.50
|382.25
|0.75
|0.84
|55 Vein
|SB-2026-002
|382.25
|383.05
|0.80
|8.15
|55 Vein
|SB-2026-003
|347.40
|348.50
|1.10
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-003
|348.50
|349.00
|0.50
|0.08
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-003
|349.00
|349.50
|0.50
|22.30
|55HW Vein
|SB-2026-003
|349.50
|350.00
|0.50
|1.26
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-003
|369.00
|370.00
|1.00
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-003
|370.00
|370.75
|0.75
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-003
|370.75
|371.25
|0.50
|0.10
|55 Vein
|SB-2026-003
|371.25
|371.80
|0.55
|20.50
|55 Vein
|SB-2026-004
|350.00
|351.00
|1.00
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-004
|351.00
|351.60
|0.60
|10.60
|55HW Vein
|SB-2026-004
|351.60
|352.25
|0.65
|78.30
|55HW Vein
|SB-2026-004
|357.00
|358.00
|1.00
|0.05
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-004
|358.00
|358.50
|0.50
|7.14
|277 Vein
|SB-2026-004
|358.50
|359.00
|0.50
|0.48
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-004
|372.25
|373.30
|1.05
|11.80
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-004
|373.30
|373.80
|0.50
|22.10
|55 Vein
|SB-2026-004
|373.80
|374.30
|0.50
|65.60
|55 Vein
|SB-2026-005
|388.40
|389.40
|1.00
|0.23
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-005
|389.40
|390.20
|0.80
|0.04
|55 Vein
|SB-2026-005
|390.20
|391.25
|1.05
|5.52
|55 Vein
|SB-2026-006
|362.00
|362.85
|0.85
|0.02
|55HW Vein
|SB-2026-006
|362.85
|363.60
|0.75
|32.70
|55HW Vein
|SB-2026-006
|363.60
|364.50
|0.90
|0.05
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-007
|270.20
|270.70
|0.50
|7.25
|101 Vein
|SB-2026-007
|270.70
|271.55
|0.85
|5.02
|101 Vein
|SB-2026-007
|271.55
|272.30
|0.75
|5.71
|101 Vein
|SB-2026-007
|327.40
|328.05
|0.65
|16.60
|55HW Vein
|SB-2026-007
|328.05
|329.00
|0.95
|3.83
|55HW Vein
|SB-2026-007
|329.00
|329.90
|0.90
|2.03
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-008
|295.90
|296.75
|0.85
|0.04
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-008
|296.75
|297.32
|0.57
|0.86
|101 Vein
|SB-2026-008
|297.32
|297.90
|0.58
|14.00
|101 Vein
|SB-2026-008
|297.90
|298.50
|0.60
|0.08
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-008
|370.20
|371.00
|0.80
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-008
|371.00
|371.70
|0.70
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-008
|371.70
|372.20
|0.50
|16.50
|55HW Vein
|SB-2026-008
|372.20
|372.75
|0.55
|7.80
|55HW Vein
|UB-2026-001A
|No Significant intercept
|UB-2026-002
|No Significant intercept
|UB-2026-003
|No Significant intercept
|UB-2026-004
|No Significant intercept
|UB-2026-005
|50.80
|51.55
|0.75
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-005
|51.55
|52.10
|0.55
|6.33
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-005
|52.10
|53.00
|0.90
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-006
|20.55
|22.00
|1.45
|0.11
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-006
|22.00
|22.60
|0.60
|5.16
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-006
|22.60
|23.35
|0.75
|1.61
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-007
|31.40
|32.20
|0.80
|5.47
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-007
|32.20
|33.00
|0.80
|4.59
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-007
|33.00
|33.70
|0.70
|1.85
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-008
|31.05
|31.85
|0.80
|21.60
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-008
|31.85
|32.35
|0.50
|0.20
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-008
|32.35
|33.10
|0.75
|0.20
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-009
|No Significant intercept
|UB-2026-010
|No Significant intercept
|UB-2026-011
|203.60
|204.10
|0.50
|5.95
|King Vein
|UB-2026-011
|204.10
|204.60
|0.50
|0.32
|King Vein
|UB-2026-011
|204.60
|205.60
|1.00
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-012
|37.00
|37.75
|0.75
|0.36
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-012
|37.75
|38.72
|0.97
|0.87
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-012
|38.72
|39.60
|0.88
|30.70
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-013
|78.00
|79.00
|1.00
|22.40
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-013
|79.00
|80.00
|1.00
|22.50
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-013
|80.00
|81.00
|1.00
|5.25
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-013
|94.00
|94.50
|0.50
|3.54
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-013
|94.50
|95.45
|0.95
|3.79
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-013
|95.45
|96.25
|0.80
|13.00
|C4 Vein
|UB-2026-014
|No Significant intercept
|UB-2026-015
|20.40
|20.90
|0.50
|0.77
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-015
|20.90
|21.40
|0.50
|9.18
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-015
|21.40
|22.15
|0.75
|0.03
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-015
|47.90
|48.80
|0.90
|9.34
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-015
|48.80
|50.00
|1.20
|0.02
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-016
|No Significant intercept
|UB-2026-017
|64.35
|64.95
|0.60
|6.14
|BK-9870 Vein
|UB-2026-017
|64.95
|65.45
|0.50
|2.49
|BK-9870 Vein
|UB-2026-017
|65.45
|66.00
|0.55
|1.11
|BK-9870 Vein
|UB-2026-017
|66.00
|66.50
|0.50
|1.48
|BK-9870 Vein
|UB-2026-017
|66.50
|67.00
|0.50
|1.90
|BK-9870 Vein
|Note: the bolded assay samples in this table have been used for the composite assay values and intervals reported in the Highlights section above. True thickness of structures in this release may range from 34% to 95% of the apparent thicknesses.
|Bralorne Gold Project – Drill Collar Locations Table (values rounded to nearest meter)
|Drill Hole Name
| UTM Easting
| UTM Northing
| Elevation (m)
|SB-2026-001
|513758
|5625005
|1247
|SB-2026-002
|513758
|5625005
|1248
|SB-2026-003
|513758
|5625005
|1247
|SB-2026-004
|513758
|5625005
|1248
|SB-2026-005
|513758
|5625006
|1247
|SB-2026-006
|513758
|5625005
|1247
|SB-2026-007
|513758
|5625005
|1247
|SB-2026-008
|513758
|5625005
|1248
|UB-2026-001A
|513468
|5625425
|1062
|UB-2026-002
|513468
|5625426
|1060
|UB-2026-003
|513468
|5625426
|1059
|UB-2026-004
|513468
|5625426
|1058
|UB-2026-005
|513468
|5625427
|1060
|UB-2026-006
|513467
|5625427
|1059
|UB-2026-007
|513467
|5625427
|1059
|UB-2026-008
|513465
|5625427
|1059
|UB-2026-009
|513466
|5625427
|1060
|UB-2026-010
|513466
|5625427
|1062
|UB-2026-011
|513468
|5625426
|1061
|UB-2026-012
|513468
|5625426
|1061
|UB-2026-013
|513464
|5625427
|1060
|UB-2026-014
|513464
|5625426
|1059
|UB-2026-015
|513463
|5625425
|1060
|UB-2026-016
|513463
|5625424
|1058
|UB-2026-017
|513462
|5625425
|1060
|Bralorne Gold Project – Drill Collar Orientations Table (negative dip points down from the horizontal)
|Drill Hole Name
|Azimuth ( o )
|Dip ( o )
|Total Depth (m)
|SB-2026-001
|225.00
|-50.00
|410.50
|SB-2026-002
|228.50
|-45.00
|402.00
|SB-2026-003
|221.00
|-50.00
|402.00
|SB-2026-004
|216.50
|-51.50
|402.00
|SB-2026-005
|221.00
|-53.00
|402.00
|SB-2026-006
|205.80
|-56.70
|392.40
|SB-2026-007
|175.00
|-46.00
|375.00
|SB-2026-008
|218.50
|-55.00
|402.60
|UB-2026-001A
|75.00
|30.00
|126.00
|UB-2026-002
|60.00
|0.00
|93.00
|UB-2026-003
|59.00
|-28.00
|75.00
|UB-2026-004
|50.00
|-60.00
|75.00
|UB-2026-005
|40.00
|-4.00
|75.00
|UB-2026-006
|35.00
|-38.00
|63.00
|UB-2026-007
|35.00
|-38.00
|60.00
|UB-2026-008
|337.00
|-35.00
|75.00
|UB-2026-009
|18.00
|-5.00
|225.00
|UB-2026-010
|8.00
|42.00
|120.00
|UB-2026-011
|0.00
|-4.00
|231.00
|UB-2026-012
|320.00
|-10.00
|75.00
|UB-2026-013
|299.00
|-45.00
|111.00
|UB-2026-014
|295.00
|-15.00
|75.00
|UB-2026-015
|336.00
|-60.00
|72.00
|UB-2026-016
|293.00
|-30.50
|111.00
|UB-2026-017
|342.00
|-24.00
|177.00
Complete collar coordinates with collar orientations, and all gold assay results from publicly released 2026 drill holes are now available on the Company's website.
For further information, please contact:
Lindsay Dunlop
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
+1 647 274 8975
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Orr, P.Geo., Talisker's Vice President Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Orr is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.
About Talisker Resources Ltd.
Talisker (taliskerresources) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.
Sample Preparation and QAQC
Drill core in this new release from the Bralorne Gold Project was drilled in NQ size or HQ size Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 150 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 10% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Actlabs performs sample preparation and analyses in Kamloops, British Columbia. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven, crushing of the sample up to 80% passing 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 1,000 g split to 95% passing 105 microns (ACT code RX1+1000). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ACT code 1A2-50-ORE). Gold assay technique 1A2-50-ORE has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ACT method 1A3-50) which has an upper detection limit of 10,000 ppm Au. Where asymmetrically distributed native gold mineralization is observed by the core logging geologist, a“cut-line” may be drawn along the length of the core to guide the core cutter to evenly bisect that mineralization thereby helping to ensure a representative sample. Where no sample cut line is drawn by the geologist the standard procedure is to preserve the oriented core“backside line” or“bottom of hole” mark in the core box. Duplicates were sampled by taking a 1⁄4 core primary sample and a 1⁄4 core as the duplicate sample, thereby leaving a 1⁄2 core representative sample in the box. A photo archive exists for all core from before sampling.
Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.
The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.
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