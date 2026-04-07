Imtiaz Ali Talks About Contrast Of Telling Stories With Warmth In Times Of Crisis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Indian auteur Imtiaz Ali, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Main Vapas Aaunga', has spoken up on the importance of telling a love story in times of crisis, and how it could restore the faith of mankind in good.

In 'Main Vapas Aaunga', Imtiaz Ali touches upon the themes of separation, the Partition of India, and the pain that followed. Imtiaz spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and said that this is the perfect time to tell stories which radiate warmth.

The world is currently going through some very testing times, there's a war in West Asia in addition to the Russia-Ukraine war which has entered its 4th year.

When asked what it's like for him to be a storyteller who masters the art of storytelling and love in a dystopian world, he told IANS,“This is the time to tell such stories. Look at the song 'Kya Kamal Hai' from the film. It is a contemporary look at the events of the partition, and the displacement that was caused there. And links it to migration and displacement, which is the biggest story of the world of the century. And look at all of the migration and displacement and what is happening around us in the world. That is the occasion for the song.

He called it a song about hope in despair, as it is about reaching out to humanity at a time where everybody seems to be in crisis to say that all humanity is linked.

He further mentioned,“One may throw bombs at each other. But, the fact of the matter is that nobody's going to gain out of this. To try to bring an emotion of hope and emotion of togetherness is the attempt and it is coming because that's the story of the film”.

“It's a contemporary look. It's Nirbhay Garival played by Diljit Dosanjh, going through the story of his grandfather's story of romance during partition. And so that discovery all of those things about the partition, which are extremely relevant today to his life, to his human condition and to what is happening in the world. Diljit is singing for A. R. Rahman in this song, which Irshad has written, he is my longest companion in this industry”, he added.

Produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. 'Main Vapas Aaunga' is set to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.