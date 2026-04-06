New England Electropolishing Marks 40 Years As America's Premier Precision Stainless Steel Finishing Specialist

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- New England Electropolishing (NEE), one of the few metal finishing companies in the United States to concentrate exclusively on precision stainless steel electropolishing and stainless steel passivation, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Founded in 1985 by Alvin P. Almeida and his wife Jeannine in Fall River, Massachusetts, NEE has grown from a two-person operation run partly out of the family dining room into one of the largest and most respected electropolishing job shops in the country.

Today, the company is led by the founder's children: CEO Amy Almeida Prigmore and COO Luke Almeida, who together have continued to grow the business while honoring the culture of quality, responsiveness, and respect for employees that their late father built.

A Company Born from a Gap in the Market

In the early 1980s, Alvin Almeida was working as a chemical distributor, selling electropolishing solutions to metal finishing shops throughout the region. What he kept observing was a persistent quality problem: finishing shops could handle large vessels adequately, but consistently struggled with the precision electropolishing of smaller, more intricate components. The market had a gap, and Al recognized it.

In 1985, he started NEE to fill it - working nights and weekends while keeping his day job to pay the bills, relying on his wife Jeannine, a handful of employees, and the support of friends and family to get the operation running. He hired the former finishing manager of F.B. Rogers Silver Co. in Taunton, Massachusetts, and together they became experts in precision rates of material removal. Early accounts with demanding customers - including high-volume precision parts runs with tight deadlines - taught the company how to deliver consistency and speed simultaneously, two qualities that would become NEE's hallmark.

What has distinguished New England Electropolishing throughout its 40-year history is a deliberate, unwavering focus that most companies in the surface finishing industry have not been willing to maintain: NEE does one thing. It electropolishes and passivates stainless steel, and it does nothing else.

The results are reflected not just in capabilities, but in customer loyalty that is unusual even by the standards of precision manufacturing. Of NEE's top 20 customers, seven have been with the company for more than 20 years, and an additional eight have been customers for more than a decade. In an industry where supply chain relationships can be transactional and short-lived, NEE's retention record speaks directly to the value of deep specialization and consistent execution.

Growing Up in the Business

For Amy Prigmore and Luke Almeida, this anniversary is personal in a way that goes beyond business metrics. Both grew up inside NEE - literally. As young children, they filed invoices in the family's laundry room, swept the shop floor on weekends before customer visits, and eventually worked production line shifts during school breaks. Luke was six years old when his father started the company.

"We grew up with the business, especially since it was in our house," says Almeida. "I can still remember the thrill the first time I saw the change in the complexion of the parts. Working on the line made me feel mature. I could also see what a difficult job it was and how hard everyone worked. From an early age, I had a lot of respect for the people who worked for my father."

After earning a college degree and spending time in sales at PepsiCo, Luke returned to NEE and worked his way into operations and business development before becoming COO. Amy built her leadership over years of managing the company's quality systems and customer relationships, eventually becoming CEO. Together, and with the benefit of a succession plan their father had thoughtfully put in place, they have led NEE through continued growth since Alvin Almeida's passing in 2019.

"NEE is built on responsiveness to our customers, a commitment to customer satisfaction, and respect for our hardworking employees," says Prigmore. "Those are the values that our father instilled in us. And those are the values our team works to honor every single day."

A Facility and Team Built for the Long Haul

Today, New England Electropolishing operates from its 17,500-square-foot facility at 220 Shove Street in Fall River - a building the company has occupied since 1995, when growth demanded a permanent home of its own. The facility houses 11 electropolishing lines and is capable of processing components ranging from the most delicate hypodermic tubing to large vessel fabrications measuring up to 9 feet long by 5 feet wide.

The company holds ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certifications - making it a qualified supplier for the most demanding regulated industries - and is ITAR compliant for defense and aerospace applications. NEE was among the first metal finishers in the nation to achieve ISO 9001 registration, earning that designation in 1996.

A staff of approximately 35 full-time employees - some of whom have been with the company for well over a decade - forms the backbone of NEE's ability to deliver same-day and 24-hour expedited service without compromising quality. In an industry where electropolishing is almost always the last stop before parts ship to the end customer, that reliability is not just a differentiator. For many customers, it is the difference between making a delivery deadline and missing it.

Looking Forward

As NEE enters its fifth decade, Prigmore and Almeida are focused on the same things that have always driven the company: quality, consistency, and the customer relationships that only come from doing one thing exceptionally well for a very long time.

"The best thing we can do to celebrate 40 years," says Almeida, "is to make sure year 41 is just as good for our customers as the first 40 were."