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Tajikistan And ADB Set Stage For Key Co-Op On Water And Energy Security

Tajikistan And ADB Set Stage For Key Co-Op On Water And Energy Security


2026-04-06 10:03:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 6. Tajikistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) engaged in discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, with particular emphasis on the sustainable management of water resources, optimizing hydropower potential, and the implementation of collaborative projects, Trend reports, citing the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

This issue was addressed during a meeting between the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, Daler Juma, and the Director of the Agriculture, Food, Nature, and Rural Development Sector Office of the Asian Development Bank, Jiangfeng Zhang, on April 6, 2026, in Dushanbe.

A key focus of the meeting was the strategic importance of the "Bahri Tojik" reservoir in ensuring both water and energy security for Tajikistan and the broader region. The discussion underscored the critical need for modernized management approaches, the enhancement of monitoring systems, and the improvement of water resource utilization efficiency.

Furthermore, the parties explored opportunities to attract investment, integrate innovative technologies, and build sectoral capacity. The sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation through the implementation of priority projects in these areas.

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Trend News Agency

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