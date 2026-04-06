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Jordanian PM Orders Upgrades to Health, Education Projects in South
(MENAFN) Prime Minister Jafar Hassan began an inspection tour of Jordan’s southern governorates on Monday, visiting multiple sites to oversee improvements in health, education, and environmental initiatives, according to reports.
The tour started in Maan, where Hassan visited the Al Mohammadiyah Sub-Health Center in the Qasbah district. He called for renovations to the facility and the addition of more medical staff. He also revisited schools in Al Mohammadiyah that had undergone expansion and modernization since his previous inspection in February last year.
During the visit, Hassan toured Fatima Al Zahraa Coeducational Basic School, developed under the first phase of a corporate social responsibility initiative. Set to open in the upcoming academic year, the school can accommodate over 800 students and features 24 classrooms, laboratories, and a theater. Hassan praised the private sector’s contribution to the project.
In Karak, he instructed authorities to speed up the tendering process for a new emergency and ambulance center in the northern part of the governorate. The facility will cover 7,000 square meters, cost around JD7 million, and provide comprehensive emergency services to local communities.
Hassan also called for accelerated implementation of a forest project in Qatraneh, which includes planting 50,000 trees as part of a national plan aiming to plant one million trees annually. Additionally, he emphasized the need for timely, practical solutions to address environmental challenges at the entrance to the governorate.
The tour started in Maan, where Hassan visited the Al Mohammadiyah Sub-Health Center in the Qasbah district. He called for renovations to the facility and the addition of more medical staff. He also revisited schools in Al Mohammadiyah that had undergone expansion and modernization since his previous inspection in February last year.
During the visit, Hassan toured Fatima Al Zahraa Coeducational Basic School, developed under the first phase of a corporate social responsibility initiative. Set to open in the upcoming academic year, the school can accommodate over 800 students and features 24 classrooms, laboratories, and a theater. Hassan praised the private sector’s contribution to the project.
In Karak, he instructed authorities to speed up the tendering process for a new emergency and ambulance center in the northern part of the governorate. The facility will cover 7,000 square meters, cost around JD7 million, and provide comprehensive emergency services to local communities.
Hassan also called for accelerated implementation of a forest project in Qatraneh, which includes planting 50,000 trees as part of a national plan aiming to plant one million trees annually. Additionally, he emphasized the need for timely, practical solutions to address environmental challenges at the entrance to the governorate.
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