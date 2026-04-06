China Using Iran As Proxy Lab For Future AI Warfare With US

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's AI-driven intelligence support to Iran is turning the war into a deniable, data-driven proxy conflict in which battlefield advantage increasingly depends on information rather than force.

The Washington Post reported over the weekend that Chinese private technology firms are marketing AI-driven intelligence tools that claim to track and“expose” US military movements in the context of the Iran conflict, underscoring a growing security concern despite China's efforts to distance itself from the war.

Companies such as Hangzhou-based MizarVision and Jing'an Technology are using artificial intelligence to analyze open-source data, including satellite imagery, flight tracking and shipping information, to map US deployments in the Middle East, including pre-operational buildup.

While these firms are not formally part of China's military, some hold certifications linked to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and are part of China's broader civil-military integration strategy, which has funneled funding into AI-enabled defense applications.

US officials remain divided over the credibility of the firms' claims, particularly those related to sensitive capabilities such as intercepting stealth communications, but warn that their rapid proliferation reflects a broader effort to expand China's intelligence reach and complicate efforts to conceal US operations.

Illustrating these capabilities, a Kharon brief from March 2026 notes that Jing'an Technology claimed to track US B-2A Spirit stealth bombers during US strikes on Iranian targets, highlighting how such firms use AI-driven open-source intelligence (OSINT) that blends data aggregation with inference rather than true penetration of classified systems.

According to the brief, Jing'an Technology said its“Jingqi” platform tracked four B-2 aircraft,“reconstructed” flight paths, and“intercepted” communications, but these claims may be overstated, as the audio likely came from publicly available aviation channels and the routing estimates were based on past operational patterns.