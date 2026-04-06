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Iran Dismisses Idea of Ceasefire with US
(MENAFN) Iran has flatly dismissed the prospect of a ceasefire with the United States, warning Monday that any suspension of hostilities would merely provide its adversaries with the opportunity to regroup and relaunch attacks.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters at a press briefing that Tehran would only entertain arrangements carrying firm guarantees against a return to armed conflict.
"A ceasefire means a pause to rebuild forces for renewed attacks. No rational actor would accept that," Baqaei said.
The spokesperson stressed that any terms acceptable to Iran must include binding "guarantees" to break what he described as a dangerous cycle of pauses and renewed aggression, underscoring that decisions touching on national security "must ensure no further acts of aggression."
The rejection marks a significant hardening of Tehran's public stance, coming just hours after the same ministry confirmed that Iran had been transmitting ceasefire demands to Washington through back-channel intermediaries.
The remarks come amid a catastrophic regional conflict set in motion when US and Israeli forces launched a coordinated military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28 — a campaign that has since killed more than 1,340 people, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with successive waves of drone and missile strikes against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while sending sustained shockwaves through global energy markets and international aviation networks.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters at a press briefing that Tehran would only entertain arrangements carrying firm guarantees against a return to armed conflict.
"A ceasefire means a pause to rebuild forces for renewed attacks. No rational actor would accept that," Baqaei said.
The spokesperson stressed that any terms acceptable to Iran must include binding "guarantees" to break what he described as a dangerous cycle of pauses and renewed aggression, underscoring that decisions touching on national security "must ensure no further acts of aggression."
The rejection marks a significant hardening of Tehran's public stance, coming just hours after the same ministry confirmed that Iran had been transmitting ceasefire demands to Washington through back-channel intermediaries.
The remarks come amid a catastrophic regional conflict set in motion when US and Israeli forces launched a coordinated military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28 — a campaign that has since killed more than 1,340 people, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with successive waves of drone and missile strikes against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while sending sustained shockwaves through global energy markets and international aviation networks.
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