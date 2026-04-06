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Nepal Introduces Two-Day Weekend Amid Fuel Shortages
(MENAFN) In response to ongoing petroleum supply disruptions, the Nepali government has announced that government offices and educational institutions will now observe a two-day weekend, according to reports.
Minister for Education, Science and Technology Sasmit Pokharel stated that the new Saturday and Sunday holidays will take effect immediately. Previously, Nepal only observed a single-day weekend on Saturdays.
He also noted that the cabinet has approved the preparation of legislation to support the conversion of fossil fuel-powered vehicles into electric vehicles.
Minister for Education, Science and Technology Sasmit Pokharel stated that the new Saturday and Sunday holidays will take effect immediately. Previously, Nepal only observed a single-day weekend on Saturdays.
He also noted that the cabinet has approved the preparation of legislation to support the conversion of fossil fuel-powered vehicles into electric vehicles.
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